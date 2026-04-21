Dividend Payment Procedure

The Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 31 March 2026 approved allocation of the profit of Artea Bankas AB which included a pay-out of dividends - 0.047 euro shall be paid for each ordinary registered share with a nominal value of 0.29 euro. Dividends shall be paid out to persons who were the shareholders of Artea Bankas AB at the end of the record day - 15 April 2026. The total amount allocated for dividends is distributed proportionally among all of the Company’s shares. Accordingly, the amount payable per share is calculated by dividing the total allocated amount by the number of shares, which may result in minor differences due to rounding.

The Bank shall pay out dividends on 27 April 2026 in compliance with the following procedure:

- those shareholders whose shares are being accounted in the securities accounts with banks and financial brokerage companies rendering investment services will receive an amount of dividends after deduction of Personal Income Tax or Corporate Profit Tax in compliance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania which shall be transferred to the accounts with the respective banks or financial brokerage companies;

- for shareholders whose shares are accounted for in Artea Bankas AB in the issuer's accounting, the amount of dividends, after deducting personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, will be transferred to the account specified by the shareholder. If the shareholder has not specified an account for the transfer of dividends, he/she must submit an application for the transfer of dividends. Applications are accepted from 21 April 2026 in all customer service points of Artea Bankas AB. Before going to the customer service department, it is necessary to register for a visit on-line at https://artea.lt/en or by phone +370 610 44447. Applications for dividend transfer can also be submitted via the Internet Bank.

Taxation of dividends:

- Dividends of natural persons residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 per cent of the Personal Income Tax rate;

- Dividends of legal entities residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 17 per cent of the Corporate Profit Tax rate, unless otherwise provided for in the laws.

Additional information:

Gita Valikonė

Head of the Financial Markets Operations

vp.apskaita@artea.lt , +370 612 10720