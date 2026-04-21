Arteris and MIPS Partner to Accelerate Development for Physical AI Platforms

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced a collaboration with MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, and leading provider of processor IP, tools, software, and solutions, to accelerate building physical AI computing platforms. MIPS has selected Arteris FlexGen smart NoC IP and Magillem SoC integration automation software to help accelerate the development of scalable SoC platforms targeting high-growth markets adopting physical AI, including automotive microcontroller units (MCUs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, and embedded computing.

As demand for domain-specific silicon in physical and edge AI applications grows, SoC developers are increasingly constrained by data movement bottlenecks, physical design challenges, and time-to-market pressures. MIPS will integrate Arteris system IP into its platform offerings, enabling its customers to accelerate development of optimized SoCs built on MIPS RISC-V processors.

“We are focused on delivering high-performance, scalable compute platforms that enable our customers to deliver innovation in their next-generation physical AI platforms,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “By integrating Arteris technology into our design capabilities and platform offerings, we can accelerate custom silicon development, unlock system architecture optimizations, and deliver a flexible foundation to our customers.”

Building upon the collaboration centered on high-performance RISC-V SoCs that started in 2024, MIPS is leveraging Arteris FlexGen smart NoC IP, Magillem Connectivity and Magillem Registers SoC integration automation software to accelerate platform design and iterations with high performance, energy efficiency, and effective solution delivery across a broad range of applications.

“Modern SoCs and sophisticated MCUs are increasingly defined by processor capabilities and efficient data movement, especially in physical AI systems,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “MIPS adoption of Arteris technology as a provider for data movement in custom silicon for physical AI reflects the growing need for fast, physically aware NoC architecture and scalable platform development. Together, we are enabling a new generation of efficient, high-performance physical AI platforms and helping customers accelerate innovation.”

Arteris enables the underlying AI data movement in chiplets, SoCs and MCUs based on Arm, RISC-V and x86 architectures. Learn more about Arteris products and solutions for RISC-V designs at arteris.com/products and arteris.com/solutions/risc-v.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world’s top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About MIPS

MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, develops tools, software, and compute required for building autonomous edge computing platforms. With over 40 years of history in computing innovation and mission critical platforms, MIPS is uniquely positioned to advance the adoption of Physical AI in transportation, robotics, and other embedded markets. MIPS technology is based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture and uses a modular, standards-based approach to build workload-focused solutions. For more information, visit MIPS.com.

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