ASUS Recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Company Culture in Forbes’ 2026 Ranking

KEY POINTS

Culture Recognition : ASUS is recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Company Culture

: ASUS is recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Company Culture People-First Innovation : The recognition reflects ASUS’s long-standing focus on Design Thinking, talent development, collaboration, and creating an environment where employees can thrive and innovate

: The recognition reflects ASUS’s long-standing focus on Design Thinking, talent development, collaboration, and creating an environment where employees can thrive and innovate Independent Evaluation: Based on survey responses from 218,000+ full-time and part-time workers, alongside public evaluations and company culture KPIs





TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has been recognized on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 ranking, presented in partnership with Statista. This recognition reflects the culture ASUS has built across its global organization, one rooted in passion for technology, a drive for innovation, and a belief that incredible ideas come from empowered people working together.

The ranking, presented to 600 companies in the United States, draws on survey responses from more than 218,000 full-time and part-time employees at organizations with at least 1,000 staff, combined with public evaluations and key indicators of company culture. Using this data, the assessment independently reviewed employers to identify the nation’s top workplaces.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes and Statista for the culture we continue to build at ASUS,” said Shawn Chang, General Manager, System Business Group, ASUS North America. “At ASUS, culture is not separate from innovation, rather it is what enables it. Our teams are encouraged to think boldly, work collaboratively, and keep learning, all within an environment built on Design Thinking, openness, and shared purpose. That people-first mindset is a big part of how we continue to evolve, create meaningful experiences, and deliver the incredible for our customers, partners, and employees alike.”

How Design Thinking shapes ASUS culture

At ASUS, Design Thinking has become a core part of the company’s culture and a shared language across teams. The company’s people-centered approach emphasizes user needs, technical feasibility, and business viability, while encouraging employees to collaborate across functions, challenge convention, and refine bold ideas into meaningful innovation.

That mindset can be seen in products such as the ASUS Zenbook DUO and new ROG Zephyrus Duo, which rethink the traditional laptop experience through dual-screen design to unlock new possibilities for multitasking, creativity, and performance. It also extends across other breakthroughs in the portfolio, including the Zenbook A14 and A16, built to deliver next-gen AI-enabled experiences in sleek, highly portable designs tailored to how people work and create today.

Over time, this mindset has been embedded into daily operations through talent cultivation, workshops, contests, and internal development programs designed to help employees grow and contribute at every stage of their careers.

Fostering a culture of growth, inclusion, and shared purpose

ASUS continues to invest in talent development, cross-functional collaboration, and a workplace environment where employees feel supported to grow, contribute, and bring forward new ideas. This people-first approach is reflected in a culture where teams work together to champion the vision of “One Team” where ASUS employees embrace continuous transformation, foster collective wisdom through radical truth and transparency, and share a common ambition. ASUS also emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion as essential to creativity, innovation, and ensuring employees feel welcomed, valued, and empowered to reach their highest potential.

Across its business, ASUS continues to connect culture with long-term impact by supporting employee well-being, encouraging global knowledge-sharing, and investing in the development of the talent and ideas that will help shape the future of technology and Sustain an Incredible Future.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Design Thinking: https://press.asus.com/blog/asus-design-thinking/

Sustaining an Incredible Future: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/sustainability-environment/

ASUS Zenbook DUO: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ROG Zephyrus Duo: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ASUS Zenbook A14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a14-ux3407/

ASUS Zenbook A16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a16-ux3607/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb533d9b-562e-43f1-9c9e-e7c6ebcb8ae2