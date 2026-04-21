KraneShares Hosts Technology Investor Day and KIQQ Opening Bell at Nasdaq, Showcasing AI, Humanoid Robotics, and Risk-Managed Exposure Across AGIX, KOID, and KIQQ

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a specialist investment manager focused on global growth themes, hosts its Technology Investor Day, “Rethinking Tech: From Digital Intelligence to Physical AI to Risk-Managed Exposure,” at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City today.

The program began with the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony celebrating the KraneShares InspereX Nasdaq Dynamic Buffered High Income Index ETF (Ticker: KIQQ).

Bringing together technologists, founders, and investors, the event centers on how artificial intelligence is expanding beyond software into the physical world and how that shift is reshaping the investment landscape. As advances in AI begin to power real-world systems, from humanoid robotics to industrial automation, investors are increasingly evaluating how to access these opportunities while navigating a more volatile market backdrop.

KraneShares’ Nasdaq-listed technology suite reflects this evolution, offering three distinct ways to access innovation: digital intelligence through the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), physical AI through the KraneShares Global Humanoid Robotics & Embodied Intelligence ETF (Ticker: KOID), and risk-managed exposure through the KraneShares InspereX Nasdaq Dynamic Buffered High Income Index ETF (Ticker: KIQQ).

“This isn’t just a bell ringing; it’s a look at where technology investing is headed,” said Jonathan Shelon, COO at KraneShares. “Artificial intelligence is evolving beyond software into the physical world, and at the same time, investors are looking for more resilient ways to maintain exposure through volatility.”

The program connects the rapid progress of AI, from foundation models to embodied intelligence, with practical portfolio considerations, including how investors are approaching private market exposure alongside public equities and maintaining technology allocations through uncertain markets.

The event also features live demonstrations from IntBot, a Silicon Valley–based physical AI company. IntBot builds socially intelligent humanoid robots that are already operating 24x7 autonomously in real-world human environments such as hotels and airports. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with fully AI-powered humanoid robots in real time, bringing to life the investment thesis behind KOID and showcasing how AI-driven systems are already being deployed across real-world environments.

KraneShares’ Technology Investor Day reflects the firm’s broader focus on delivering research-driven insights and innovative investment solutions across emerging technologies, alternatives, and global markets.

For KIQQ standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here.

For AGIX standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here.

For KOID standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here.

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world’s most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies and China’s dynamic capital markets to carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

KIQQ, KOID and AGIX may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify KIQQ, KOID and AGIX's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. KIQQ, KOID and AGIX are subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause KIQQ, KOID and AGIX to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

Hedges may have imperfect matching between the derivative and the underlying security; there is no assurance that hedging will be effective. Hedging may reduce or eliminate losses or gains.

Options are derivative contracts that give the holder, for a premium, the right to buy or sell an underlying asset at a set price within a specified period, while the writer must fulfill the obligation if exercised. Their value is highly sensitive to factors such as changes in the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, implied volatility, time to expiration, and global economic or political events. These instruments can be illiquid and may not perfectly track the reference asset. Writing options can reduce market risk but limits upside potential, while purchasing options risks losing the premium paid. Market disruptions or lack of liquidity may impair strategy effectiveness, so options may not always reduce volatility and could result in losses.​

KIQQ earns option premium income from selling options, which is generally classified as a return of capital for financial reporting and shown as such on monthly 19(a) notices. These notices, however, do not reflect the tax treatment, which is determined after year-end. For tax purposes, this income is typically considered taxable investment income and may not reduce your tax basis in Fund shares when distributed.​ The use of options involves risks and strategies that differ from traditional securities. Options prices can be highly volatile and influenced by changes in the underlying asset, interest rates, currency exchange rates, and market expectations. Options may be illiquid or imperfectly correlated with the underlying asset. Purchasing options can result in the loss of the entire premium, while writing options may limit gains and create significant obligations if exercised. Market disruptions or lack of liquidity may reduce the effectiveness of options strategies, and there is no guarantee they will reduce portfolio volatility.

Certain derivatives, including options, may be centrally cleared through a clearing house such as the OCC, which introduces risks related to margin, commingled accounts, and clearing member defaults. If a clearing member or the OCC fails to meet obligations, KIQQ could suffer losses.

Futures contracts also involve risks, including imperfect correlation with reference assets, potential illiquidity, and substantial daily margin calls that may require selling securities at disadvantageous times.

Swap transactions generally do not involve delivery of the reference asset or notional amount, and losses are typically limited to net payments owed. Swaps are of limited duration, and the ability to maintain or renew positions depends on available counterparties and agreed terms. Limited counterparties or defaults could impair KIQQ’s ability to implement its investment strategy.​

KIQQ, KOID and AGIX are new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If KIQQ, KOID and AGIX do not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. KIQQ, KOID and AGIX’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, KIQQ, KOID and AGIX are subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. AI-exposed companies face profitability challenges due to high research costs, competition, IP reliance, and regulatory risk. Product failures or safety concerns could be detrimental. Identifying AI companies accurately is complex. Tech firms face risks of product failure, obsolescence, regulatory impact, and uncertain profitability due to technological advancements and government policies. Certain tech investments may lack current profitability and future success is uncertain.

Neither MerQube, Inc. nor any of its affiliates (collectively, “MerQube”) is the issuer or producer of KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (the "Fund") and MerQube has no duties, responsibilities, or obligations to investors in KOID. The index underlying the KOID is a product of MerQube and has been licensed for use by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates. Such index is calculated using, among other things, market data or other information (“Input Data”) from one or more sources (each a “Data Provider”). MerQube® is a registered trademark of MerQube, Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for certain purposes by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates in its capacity as the issuer of the KOID. KOID is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MerQube, any Data Provider, or any other third party, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in KOID particularly, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Input Data, MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index, or any associated data. Neither MerQube nor the Data Providers make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the shares of KOID or to any member of the public, of any kind, including regarding the ability of the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index to track market performance or any asset class. The MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index is determined, composed and calculated by MerQube without regard to Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates or the KOID. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation to take the needs of Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates or the owners of KOID into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index. Neither MerQube nor any Data Provider is responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices or amount of KOID or the timing of the issuance or sale of KOID or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which KOID is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of KOID. There is no assurance that investment products based on the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. MerQube is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by MerQube to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDER GUARANTEES THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE MERQUBE GLOBAL HUMANOID AND EMBODIED INTELLIGENCE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO (INCLUDING DATA INPUTS) OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO. NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDERS SHALL BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. MERQUBE AND ITS DATA PROVIDERS MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND THEY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS, LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES, OWNERS OF THE FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE MERQUBE GLOBAL HUMANOID AND EMBODIED INTELLIGENCE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL MERQUBE OR DATA PROVIDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THE FOREGOING REFERENCES TO “MERQUBE” AND/OR “DATA PROVIDER” SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO INCLUDE ANY AND ALL SERVICE PROVIDERS, CONTRACTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES OF THE REFERENCED PARTY.

KOID and AGIX are subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The ability of the KOID to achieve its investment objective is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. A-Shares may be subject to frequent and widespread trading halts and may become illiquid. This could cause volatility in the KOID’s share price and subject KOID to a greater risk of trading halts. KOID and AGIX may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as KOID and AGIX increase in size, the impact of IPOs on KOID and AGIX’s performance will generally decrease. Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

A large number of shares of KOID and AGIX are held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholders can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders. AGIX may invest in privately-issued and private company securities, which are generally not registered, may carry resale restrictions, and often lack active markets. These investments can be less liquid, harder to value, and subject to larger price swings, which may result in delays or higher costs when buying or selling. Private companies may have limited operating histories, smaller or less established businesses, fewer financial resources, and less available information. They may be more vulnerable to competition, market conditions, or economic downturns. A liquid market for their securities may never develop, and IPOs, if they occur, can be volatile and may negatively affect AGIX’s investment. AGIX, KIQQ and KOID are non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com