KraneShares AI ETF AGIX Buys Shares of Private Autonomous Driving Tech Provider Nuro

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares today announced that its KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) has directly invested in private self-driving technology company Nuro Inc., joining its existing private investments in Anthropic and SpaceX.

Nuro is a leading developer of Level 4 autonomous driving technology, which is an automated driving system that can perform an entire driving task within a mapped territory (e.g., specific city areas, routes, speeds, and weather conditions) without requiring a human to take over. Nuro was founded in 2016 by former Google self-driving engineers and has logged more than 1.7 million autonomous miles over 8 years with zero at-fault incidents. Additionally, Nuro holds the first-ever autonomous vehicle exemption granted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.1

In September 2024, the company transitioned from operating proprietary delivery vehicles to licensing its autonomous driving system, Nuro Driver™, to automakers and mobility platforms, shifting toward a less capital-intensive, higher-margin software model.

Nuro’s commercial momentum has continued to build as its partnership with Uber and luxury electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Motors scales up. Over the next six years, Uber plans to deploy more than 20,000 Lucid EVs equipped with Nuro’s self-driving technology system.1 The initiative is targeting a late‑2026 commercial launch in the San Francisco Bay Area.1

“Nuro gives AGIX shareholders access to one of the most compelling private autonomous mobility platforms in the market at a time when agentic AI is moving decisively into the physical world,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “Adding Nuro reinforces AGIX's mandate to provide investors with differentiated exposure to the full AI value chain across both public and private markets.”

“We believe Nuro marks the next phase of AI investing, where intelligence is no longer confined to software but deployed in real-world, mission-critical systems with clear commercial pathways,” said Max Chen, Partner at Etna Capital Management, sub-advisor to the AGIX ETF. “AGIX’s investment reflects our conviction that private market innovators like Nuro can enhance the fund’s ability to provide differentiated exposure, and we remain focused on expanding that pipeline.”

About AGIX ETF

AGIX was launched on July 18, 2024, by KraneShares in collaboration with Etna Capital Management, the sub-advisor of AGIX and an established pioneer in AI venture investing. Etna’s expertise is underscored by its early-stage investments in AI innovators, including Anthropic, xAI, and Perplexity.

As of the date of this release, Nuro represented 1.03% of AGIX’s net assets.2 Additionally, Anthropic represented 2.67%, and SpaceX represented 1.58% of AGIX’s net assets.2

For more information on the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), top 10 holdings, and its innovative structure, please visit our AGIX Artificial Intelligence ETF overview page.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is an investment manager focused on providing innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market ETFs based on extensive investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies groundbreaking capital market opportunities and offers investors cost-effective and transparent tools for gaining exposure to diverse asset classes. Founded in 2013, KraneShares serves institutions and financial professionals globally.

Citations:

Data and information from Nuro, Inc.'s company website as of 5/1/2026. Data from Bloomberg as of 5/1/2026. *Up to limits permitted by the Investment Advisors Act of 1940.

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AGIX may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify AGIX's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. AGIX is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause AGIX to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

AI-exposed companies face profitability challenges due to high research costs, competition, IP reliance, and regulatory risk. Product failures or safety concerns could be detrimental. Identifying AI companies accurately is complex. Tech firms face risks of product failure, obsolescence, regulatory impact, and uncertain profitability due to technological advancements and government policies. Certain tech investments may lack current profitability and future success is uncertain. AGIX is subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. AGIX may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as AGIX increases in size, the impact of IPOs on AGIX’s performance will generally decrease.

Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. AGIX is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If AGIX does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. AGIX’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, AGIX is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration.

A large number of shares of AGIX are held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholders can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders. AGIX is non-diversified.

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