AT&T Performing Arts Center and True Tickets Team Up to Redefine Digital Ticketing in Dallas

Dallas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AT&T Performing Arts Center today announced a new partnership with True Tickets to enhance the patron experience across its acclaimed campus in the Dallas Arts District. Through this collaboration, the Center will implement a secure, mobile-first ticketing solution designed to increase transparency, protect patrons, and give the organization clearer insight into audience engagement.



True Tickets’ service will provide a seamless digital ticketing experience for events ticketed by the AT&T Performing Arts Center. By reducing ticket fraud and enabling real-time control over ticket sharing, the Center is taking another step toward a more transparent and trustworthy experience for audiences and staff alike.



“We’re proud to partner with True Tickets as part of our commitment to innovation and exceptional service,” said Warren Tranquada, CEO and President of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “Our patrons deserve a ticketing experience that is simple, secure, and designed with their needs in mind. This technology not only streamlines access but strengthens protections against fraudulent resales and duplicate tickets, ensuring greater confidence and peace of mind for everyone who walks through our doors.”



With True Tickets’ integration into Tessitura, the Center’s existing CRM platform, staff will also gain meaningful insights into patron behavior—including the often-unknown recipients of transferred tickets—while ensuring tickets are distributed and shared in ways that are transparent, secure, and consistent with the Center’s commitment to fair access for its community.



“AT&T Performing Arts Center is a cornerstone of the Dallas cultural scene, and we’re honored to support their mission with our secure digital ticketing service,” said Ken Lesnik, Chief Commercial Officer, True Tickets. “Together, we’re creating a more controlled, connected, and patron-centric ticketing experience that reflects the future of live entertainment."



About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. To date, True Tickets has delivered 28.3 million digital tickets worth USD $1.9 billion and enabled 3.9 million secure shares across 100+ arts organizations worldwide. Available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution seamlessly integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. Learn more at True-Tickets.com, where you can book a demo or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.



About AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation’s finest performance venues: Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square; Two black box performance spaces, Nancy B. Hamon Hall and 6th Floor Studio Theatre; and the welcoming public green space, Elaine B. and Charles A. Sammons Park with its Flora Cantina.



The Center invites you to explore the best in live theatre, opera, pop, ballet, comedy, cutting-edge speakers and, through its partner TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND the finest dance companies from across the globe. The Center’s stages are a launching pad for world premieres – more than 70 since the Center opened – and an incubator for the city’s emerging arts groups. And this is where you can see the award-winning work of its five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater. We also present the best small and emerging Dallas arts groups on our stages through the Elevator Project.



The Center serves our community through a range of donor and sponsor supported programs. Each year thousands of students experience our award-winning arts education programs that allow students to explore the arts and boost education outcomes. These include Open Stages, Backstage Spotlight, Young Women’s Leadership Conference, North Texas Ballet Folklorico Contest, Virtual Monologue Competition and Disney Musicals in the Schools, presented by the Moody Foundation. Our Community Partners and ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota and ArtsBridge South Dallas help ensure access to the arts for Dallas communities that have been historically underserved. At the Center, you’ll find a public gathering place for everyone. A place that entertains audiences, inspires creativity and makes the cultural fabric of our great community even stronger. AT&T Performing Arts Center - Yours to Discover! www.attpac.org

