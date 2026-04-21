DSPAI Launches Globally: AI Sleep System Integrates XRP and Digital Assets with Automated Participation Model and $300,000 Incentive Program

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market continues to gain momentum, major digital assets such as XRP remain at the center of market discussions. Increasingly, digital asset holders are seeking ways to maintain continuous participation while reducing operational complexity. DSPAI today announced the global launch of its AI-driven platform, introducing a system-based model powered by automation and data-driven execution.

In the current market environment, traditional participation methods often require constant monitoring and manual execution. DSPAI addresses this challenge through a system-driven approach that allows users to remain engaged without continuous market tracking. This model is particularly relevant for users aiming to improve efficiency in digital asset participation.

The DSPAI platform leverages AI algorithms to analyze user behavioral data, including sleep patterns and daily activity, integrating these inputs into system strategy models to optimize execution logic. The system operates continuously in the background, reducing the need for manual intervention and enhancing overall user experience.

Users can explore the platform through the official website

Compared with traditional manual approaches, DSPAI emphasizes automation, adaptive execution, and low barriers to entry, enabling users to maintain system activity across different scenarios and improve overall time efficiency.





AI Participation Models (Illustrative Examples)

The following examples are based on system strategy simulations and are provided for illustrative purposes only. They do not constitute guaranteed returns.

Entry Model: Approx. $100 participation, 1-day cycle, reference outcome approx. $103

Standard Model: Approx. $1,000 participation, 5-day cycle, reference outcome approx. $1,070

Advanced Model: Approx. $10,000 participation, 20-day cycle, reference outcome approx. $14,000

High-Tier Model: Approx. $100,000 participation, 3-day cycle, reference outcome approx. $118,000

Actual results may vary depending on system performance and market conditions.

Incentive Program

To enhance user engagement, DSPAI has introduced a limited-time incentive program with a total reward pool of $300,000.

Users can view program details and participation rules on the official website.

According to the platform rules, newly registered users may receive an initial onboarding incentive (e.g., $18), with opportunities to unlock higher rewards based on participation, up to $300.

In addition, DSPAI has introduced a daily engagement incentive mechanism, where users may receive small recurring rewards (e.g., approximately $0.5 per day) through ongoing platform interaction.

For users interested in getting started, they can learn more about participation opportunities through the platform.

All incentives are part of promotional activities and do not constitute investment returns or guarantees. Specific rules may vary.





Additional Information

DSPAI states that the platform’s core value lies in automation and continuous system operation, enabling users to participate without complex management or frequent interaction.

A DSPAI spokesperson commented:

“We aim to simplify how users engage with digital asset systems through AI and automation, making participation more efficient and accessible.”

In terms of security, the platform applies end-to-end encryption and integrates intelligent risk control systems to ensure operational stability.

Industry observers note that the integration of AI and digital asset infrastructure is becoming a key trend, particularly in the areas of automation and efficiency optimization.

Users can also explore platform features to better understand how the system works.

About DSPAI

DSPAI is an innovative platform focused on integrating artificial intelligence with digital asset technologies. The company aims to deliver more efficient and user-friendly participation experiences through automation and data-driven strategies.

For more information, visit the official website https://www.dspaisleep.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.