DP World Appoints Terry Donohoe as CEO in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has appointed Terry Donohoe as Chief Executive Officer of its operations in Mexico, where he will lead the company’s logistics business in this key North American market.

Since establishing operations in Mexico in 2021, DP World has developed a growing contract logistics and freight forwarding platform with a presence in key industrial and commercial hubs including Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and Ciudad Juarez. In his new role, Donohoe will oversee this network, which includes five freight forwarding offices and four warehouse locations supported by a team of nearly 800 employees.

DP World delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions spanning freight forwarding, warehousing, and value-added services, supporting sectors such as automotive, technology, retail, perishable and data center enablement. Its operations focuses on end-to-end integrated international solutions, and cross-border logistics services that enable trade flows between Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Donohoe brings more than 30 years of experience in global logistics and supply chain management. Since joining DP World in 2023, he has served as Senior Vice President of Freight Forwarding for the Americas, where he led regional operations and oversaw the rapid expansion of the company’s freight forwarding network throughout the region including key markets of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Chile and the United States.

Under his leadership, the business has grown to approximately 40 freight forwarding offices, staffed by more than 400 professionals.

Prior to joining DP World, Donohoe held senior leadership roles across the logistics sector, including Vice President of Operations at Toll Group’s Global Forwarding division. His career also includes leadership positions with Agility, Schenker, GeoLogistics, and BAX Global.

Brian Enright, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Americas, said: “Terry brings deep industry expertise and a proven ability to lead complex logistics operations across the Americas. His track record in driving operational excellence, advancing innovation, and building high-performing teams positions him well to lead our business in Mexico. As we continue to expand our integrated logistics offering, his leadership will be instrumental in delivering greater value to our customers.”

Terry Donohoe, CEO of DP World in Mexico, said: “I am honored to take on this role and build on the strong foundation already established in Mexico. The market presents significant opportunities, and I look forward to working with our teams to strengthen our capabilities, support our customers’ growth, and help build more resilient and efficient supply chains across the region.”

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.