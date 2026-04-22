DP World Advances Salish Sea Gateway With New Harbour Crane

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has received a new mobile harbour crane at its Vancouver terminal, marking a key milestone in the development of its “Salish Sea” short-sea shipping facility and expanding cargo-handling capability on Canada’s West Coast.

The crane – manufactured by Liebherr – was delivered to the Port of Vancouver on April 19 after traveling on the MV Aretha from Rostock, Germany. The crane is a versatile, high-capacity asset designed to efficiently handle a wide range of cargo types, including containers, breakbulk, and bulk commodities. Its mobility allows it to operate across multiple berths and vessel types, improving terminal productivity and enabling faster, more efficient cargo transfers across marine and landside operations.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Our investment in the mobile harbour crane is an important step in advancing the Salish Sea Gateway and strengthening how cargo moves between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. By investing in dedicated marine infrastructure, we are creating a more reliable and efficient coastal shipping option that enhances connectivity to global markets through Vancouver and supports regional supply chain resilience.”

The crane will play a central role in DP World’s Salish Sea Gateway facility, which remains on track for launch in mid-2026. The CAD$22 million infrastructure project provides an additional option for moving cargo via a dedicated marine connection, linking regional transportation networks with established marine and landside supply chains.

Named in acknowledgement of the Coast Salish Nations on whose traditional territories the project is located, the facility will serve as a dedicated coastal trade hub. It will enable cargo to move efficiently across the Georgia Strait using dedicated vessels, while providing additional flexibility during periods of high demand or disruption.

By enabling efficient vessel loading and unloading, the mobile harbour crane will support high-frequency short-sea service and reliable barge connections, while improving cargo velocity and schedule reliability across regional transportation networks.

Over time, the Salish Sea Gateway is expected to support more efficient cargo flows, with the potential to reduce truck movements, lower emissions, and strengthen supply chain resilience by diversifying transportation options for importers, exporters, and domestic shippers.

Strengthening Multimodal Connectivity and Trade Flows

The addition of the mobile harbour crane reflects DP World’s broader strategy to invest in infrastructure that integrates marine, rail, and landside operations into a seamless supply chain. At Vancouver, these investments are focused on improving cargo velocity, expanding handling flexibility, and enabling new service offerings that better align with evolving customer needs.

As supply chains continue to evolve, the Salish Sea Gateway positions DP World to offer a scalable coastal shipping solution that enhances trade capacity, supports regional economic growth, and improves connectivity to global markets.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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