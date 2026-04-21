DigitalNet.ai Releases Athena, a First-of-its-Kind, Agentic AI-Powered Accessibility Compliance Solution

BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalNet.ai, developer of agentic AI-based tools that help organizations work intelligently, efficiently, securely and responsibly, today announced the release of its latest product, Athena, a powerful automated accessibility compliance solution that easily and quickly brings websites, code bases and document repositories into compliance with numerous global accessibility standards to include 508. The release comes just ahead of next month’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

“Most organizations do not struggle with accessibility because they lack tools,” DigitalNet.ai Chief Executive Officer Ken Bajaj said. “They struggle because those tools lack comprehensiveness and the organizations themselves lack operational continuity and capacity. Athena leverages leading-edge agentic AI capabilities to make accessibility compliance easier, faster and more comprehensive than it has ever been before.”

Unique because of its ability to operate across websites, codebases and documents and because of its use of DigitalNet’s Agentic platform JanusAI, Athena is a first of its kind solution for accessibility compliance. ATHENA finds accessibility issues, offers a suggested remediation and then uses human-AI paired coding to generate production-ready fixes with technical explanations. Developers can review recommendations and then can accept, edit or reject them, preserving human judgement and making every accessibility team member more efficient and effective. Athena also identifies issues that affect multiple user populations so that teams can prioritize remediation activities and can also triage issues that block critical user experience journeys.

Moreover, Athena provides evidence for the issues it finds, allowing developers and content creators to avoid them in the future while also creating a culture of awareness about potential accessibility issues. For websites and codebases, Athena utilizes inherent orchestration and memory capabilities to ensure accessibility quality remains intact across releases and updates.

Globally, multiple regulatory agencies have developed standards that require information that is presented digitally to be in a format that is accessible for those with vision, hearing or intellectual disabilities to consume. In the United States today, the predominant accessibility standards are Section 508 and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 (A/AA/AAA) and 2.2. In the European Union, the primary standard is EN 301 549. Athena supports all four standards.

Historically, organizations and corporations performed compliance audits manually, if at all, or they relied on scanning software to identify issues. Additionally, many of those scans took only one perspective into account.

Athena’s seven distinct AI agent perspectives to scan for issues that may challenge users with visual or motor impairments, cognitive impairment, red-green colorblindness, green blindness or low vision. Those scans are performed simultaneously and rapidly, with results, evidence and suggested remediations returned to a user.

“It has never been easier for organizations of any kind to be accessibility compliant,” Bajaj continued. “We are pleased to bring this solution to bear and see it as yet another example of the transformative power of agentic AI.”

To learn more about Athena, including pricing, or to see a demonstration of the product, please visit www.digitalnet.ai .

DigitalNet.ai uses its Agentic AI platform JanusAI to help enterprises harness the unlimited power of agentic AI — intelligently, efficiently, securely and responsibly. With headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, the company is home to 1,150 team members focused on AI, data analytics, digital transformation and cybersecurity. The company has global operations in the United States, Canada and India. Its nine offices are located in the U.S. states of Virginia, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia; provinces of Ontario and British Columbia in Canada; states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana in India; and Wroclaw, Poland.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Cruz

info@digitalnet.ai

