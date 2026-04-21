Orion180 Delivers Customizable Coverage and Cost Control for Rental Property Owners with Dwelling Protection Landlord Insurance

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the launch of its Dwelling Protection (DP) Landlord Insurance. The highly customizable product is designed to give rental property owners greater control over coverage, costs, and risk.

As rental property ownership continues to expand across the U.S., landlords are facing increasing financial exposure from property damage, liability, and loss of rental income, which places added pressure to manage both risk and operating costs more effectively. The global landlord insurance market is projected to reach more than $40 billion by 2032, driven by growing rental demand and rising property values. Orion180’s new DP Landlord Insurance addresses these evolving needs with a flexible, landlord-first approach that moves beyond traditional, one-size-fits-all coverage.

DP Landlord Insurance allows policyholders to tailor protections based on their needs, including the option to exclude everything except the dwelling itself. Policyholders can choose from a wide range of deductible options to strike the right balance between cost and risk, select optional perils such as wind, hail, and theft, and add an optional co-pay feature for additional savings. This product also offers customizable roof coverage options, including Actual Cash Value, Replacement Cost Value, or a stated roof limit.

“The rental market is becoming increasingly complex, and landlords today need better insurance options beyond the basic protections,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “With DP Landlord, property owners can tailor coverage to their exact needs, manage their costs more effectively, and protect their investment with confidence.”

DP Landlord Insurance is designed for tenant-occupied properties, offering protection that differs from standard homeowners insurance. It includes:

Dwelling protection of the structure and attached elements between $300,000 and $2 million for homes built since 1900

Other structures coverage for features like detached garages and sheds

Landlord property coverage for owner-owned contents

Fair rental value to cover lost income if the property becomes uninhabitable

Premises liability protection

Medical payments for injuries on the property

Designed for a wide range of property owners, DP Landlord Insurance is available for single-family through four-unit dwellings, as well as townhomes with proper fire separation between units. It supports a variety of rental terms, from weekly and monthly leases to longer-term arrangements, and can be held by individuals, trusts, LLCs, and corporations. The product is now available in California, Texas, eastern Massachusetts, and coastal counties in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Orion180 insurance products are built on a foundation of trust and performance, having served more than 500,000 customers and protected over $130 billion in assets. The company maintains more than 4,000 five-star reviews and an average claims resolution time of approximately 14 days, exemplifying its commitment to service and reliability. In addition to its standard discounts, Orion180 is introducing a new Companion Policy Discount, offering additional savings for customers who bundle policies within the Orion180 ecosystem. With DP Landlord now available for rental property owners, Orion180 continues its mission to empower policyholders and agents with insurance solutions that are smart, human, and limitless.

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .