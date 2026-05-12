Orion180 Expands Operations with New Salt Lake City Service Center

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the opening of a new service center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 22,000-square-foot office will serve as a strategic hub for customer experience, inside sales, claims intake, and technology support operations. The expansion marks Orion180’s third major facility and supports the company’s continued rapid growth.

Orion180 chose Salt Lake City for its growing population, strong workforce demographics, and geographic advantages. The region’s expanding labor market and Mountain Time Zone location allow Orion180 to further improve response times for customers, agents, and partners across both Central and Pacific time zones during standard business hours.



“This new service center will enable us to continue delivering the world-class service our customers and agents expect while supporting our rapid national growth,” Ryan Jesenik, COO & President of Insurance of Orion180. “Salt Lake City has the right mix of talent and operational advantages that allow us to better serve customers across the western United States. Beyond the business benefits, it’s a terrific city and an excellent environment where employees can grow and build long-term careers.” According to Jesenik, Orion180 expects the service center to accommodate approximately 100 employees at full capacity.

The service center expansion comes as Orion180 continues to grow its national footprint following recent product launches and expansion across Texas, Florida, and California.

The Salt Lake City office will operate in conjunction with Orion180’s Melbourne, Florida headquarters, where additional customer experience personnel are also being onboarded to support increasing demand. Orion180 is simultaneously rolling out an upgraded communications infrastructure designed to streamline phone, email, and chat interactions for customers and agents nationwide.

For more information about Orion180 and its insurance solutions, visit www.Orion180.com .

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates as a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Arizona. Additionally, they operate as an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio.

With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Orion180 has achieved over 4,000 5-Star Reviews. Orion180 offers further protection through its smart home proprietary technology products, such as AWTOS, which mitigates water damage, and PryzmIQ, a self-inspection device. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .