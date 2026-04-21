Accenture and WaveMaker Announce Strategic Intent to Help Growth-Focused Organizations Scale with Agentic AI Platform

NEW YORK and DALLAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and WaveMaker, a leading agentic platform provider for enterprise-grade application generation, today announced strategic intent to help organizations – particularly those pursuing high growth with annual revenue of up to US$3 billion – modernize applications faster, reduce development complexity, and deliver new digital experiences that drive measurable business outcomes.

The companies will combine Accenture's deep software engineering expertise and global reach with WaveMaker's industry-first 2-pass code generation architecture, a proven platform enabling organizations in highly regulated industries to quickly build secure, scalable web and mobile applications. Together, the companies will help organizations accelerate innovation while maintaining cost control and operational resilience.

The collaboration comes as many organizations look for practical ways to adopt agentic AI that deliver clear business value without introducing unnecessary risk or complexity. Many are grappling with aging systems, SaaS tool sprawl, outdated skillsets and rising competitive disruption in increasingly volatile markets. While they are ready to grow and compete at a higher level, they often lack the resources, expertise or budget typically required for large-scale transformation.

“In today’s competitive landscape, organizations need to modernize and innovate quickly to keep pace, yet many still face constraints around cost, complexity and in-house expertise,” said Kishore P. Durg, senior managing director in Reinvention Services at Accenture. “This collaboration enables our clients to accelerate application modernization and deliver new digital capabilities while maintaining control over costs and reducing operational risk.”

“By combining WaveMaker’s platform with Accenture’s engineering and industry offerings, we are enabling a more scalable and repeatable approach to application development,” said Senthil Ramani, chief offerings and products officer at Accenture. “This allows organizations to accelerate delivery while maintaining consistency, quality, and control across their application landscape.”

By integrating a hybrid agentic AI platform into the modern application development process, organizations can reduce development time, increase productivity, lower implementation costs, and reduce technical debt through more efficient, scalable delivery models.

“Being in the business of creating a developer focused agentic AI platform means we have always believed in delivering sound architecture, and modern, scalable digital experiences for our enterprise customers,” said Vijay Pullur, CEO of WaveMaker. “I’m very bullish on the potential of our Accenture collaboration as we empower organizations to innovate with confidence, modernize their legacy systems faster and compete more effectively in a rapidly changing marketplace."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker is headquartered in the Dallas metro area with global customers in regulated industries who have built and shipped applications in use by millions of consumers and business users. WaveMaker’s agentic AI platform supports generation of Angular, React, and React Native applications from Figma design files and natural language prompts, with architectural guardrails and a 2-pass deterministic code generation engine designed for team-scale, long-lived application development. Modern application development teams choose WaveMaker as an agentic AI-powered, no-compromise, full-stack productivity multiplier to generate beautifully designed, commercial-grade web and mobile applications that are performant and secure at scale.

For more information, visit www.wavemaker.ai or follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

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