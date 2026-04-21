Noon Energy and Meta Announce Plans for Up to 1 GW of 100+ Hour Energy Storage for Data Centers

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noon Energy (“Noon”), a pioneer in ultra-long duration energy storage (ultra-LDES), announced today an agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. to reserve up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of energy storage capacity.

The collaboration will begin with a 25 MW / 2.5 GWh project, scheduled for completion by 2028. Following the success of that project, Noon will begin delivering systems under a 1 GW / 100 GWh supply contract.

The agreement aligns with Meta’s drive to accelerate the next generation of AI infrastructure using resources like Noon’s storage technology to unlock reliable energy supply from quick-to-build renewable generation. It also underscores the promise of Noon’s ultra-long duration energy storage for hyperscale applications.





Noon Energy's ultra-long duration energy storage system

Noon’s modular, reversible solid oxide fuel cell 100+ hour energy storage systems allow energy to be stored and discharged for multi-day periods when intermittent renewables have low generation, providing 24/7 baseload clean energy.

“Our partnership with Meta is a monumental step toward realizing what we founded Noon to achieve,” said Chris Graves, co-founder and CEO of Noon Energy. “We’re partnering with a company that is actively securing stable power for the AI infrastructure of tomorrow, and Meta recognizes the promise in our 100+ hour ultra-long duration storage technology. Data centers stand as one of the best applications for Noon’s battery system, and we look forward to working with Meta on building production capacity and an ultra-LDES supply chain in the years ahead.”

“Bringing data centers online faster requires rapid deployment of reliable energy sources. Our agreement with Noon advances that goal with a storage technology that delivers grid resilience and firm power,” said Nat Sahlstrom, VP of Energy and Sustainability, Meta.

Noon will soon begin developing the initial 25 MW / 2.5 GWh project. To learn more about Noon’s battery and to follow the progress of the project, visit https://www.noon.energy/ .

About Noon Energy

Noon Energy is an ultra-long duration energy storage company that is developing novel solutions to solve the renewable energy intermittency problem, enabling a resilient, secure, and affordable energy future. Founded in 2018, Noon Energy has developed a revolutionary battery technology for ultra-long-duration energy storage of 100+ hours that stores energy using abundant elements, such as carbon and oxygen, instead of relatively scarce metals like lithium. Noon Energy has raised more than $45 million in venture capital and government grants from At One Ventures, Emerson Collective, Clean Energy Ventures, Aramco Ventures, Prime Impact Fund, Elemental Impact, Sabanci Climate Ventures, D3 Jubilee, the California Energy Commission, and others.

To learn more about the company, visit noon.energy and follow along on LinkedIn .

About Meta

Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Media Contact

media@noon.energy

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af1c89d1-9982-412e-bbf3-eea5b9040c16