Lingerie Fighting Championships Offers Dianna Russini Cage Side Interviewer Job

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) announced today that they have reached out to NFL reporter Dianna Russini to offer her a job as a cage side correspondent in the rapidly growing sports entertainment league.

“I have long been of fan of Russini’s work covering the NFL for the New York Times and The Athletic,” LFC’s Chief Executive Officer Shaun Donnelly said, “so I know what she could bring to our promotion in a cage side reporter role.”

Russini has been embroiled in a scandal after photos of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holding hands and hugging in a hot tub were leaked by the New York Post. When asked if that type of negative publicity worried him, Donnelly responded, “Not at all. I want LFC to be known as a league that gives people second chances.”

At this past weekend’s LFC47: Tusslemania, which went up against WWE Wrestlemania in Las Vegas, LFC welcomed back a fighter who had just been released from a 3 year prison sentence. The fighter had won 8 straight LFC matches prior to her incarceration and made her entrance in an orange prison jumpsuit that she ripped off as a symbol of her new freedom. “I know some people were critical of our decision to bring her back but I don’t like the double standard women often face in these cases. Why did Russini lose her job while Vrabel remains the Patriot’s head coach?”

If Russini accepts the LFC’s offer – which includes stock options in the publicly traded company (OTCID: BOTY) on top of a generous salary – she would follow in the footsteps of A.J. Kirsh (WWE and current host of Savannah Banana baseball) and A.J. Bunker (star of Love Island on Netflix). No word yet on whether Russini would have to change her name to A.J. to accept the job.

Lingerie Fighting Championships is the largest women’s sports entertainment league in the world with more than 5.5 million fans on social media and a staggering 1.5 billion views. Events are broadcast live on their site at www.LFCfights.com and on several streaming platforms like LookHu, iDreamCTV and ToroTV.

Contact: Shaun Donnelly, CEO │ shaun@LFCfights.com │ www.LFCfight.com │ OTCID: BOTY

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCID: BOTY) is the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand, producing combat entertainment distributed across major global streaming platforms. With over 300 million monthly views, and a content library reaching audiences in 180 countries, LFC operates as a digital-first media business with diversified revenue across advertising, streaming, live events, and subscription. For more information visit www.LFCfights.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or anticipated performance and may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute on its growth strategy, competition, and general economic conditions. Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94dcc5f2-2794-471e-8a28-7442dfd48cc9