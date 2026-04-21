Holley Launches High-Performance Car Care in Partnership with Malco Automotive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley, the iconic performance brand behind industry-leading EFI, carburetion and engine swap solutions, in the Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) portfolio, today announced the launch of Holley High-Performance Car Care, a new line of automotive detailing products developed in partnership with Malco Automotive. The new lineup expands the broader American Performance automotive chemicals portfolio, which includes Cataclean Fuel and Exhaust System Cleaner, Cataclean Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner, NOS Octane Booster, Holley Carburetor Cleaner and Baer Spray Brake Cleaner, into vehicle appearance care.

Developed for performance-focused enthusiasts who care as much about how their vehicles look as they perform. Holley High-Performance Car Care gives customers a focused system of detailing products designed to clean, protect and enhance the appearance of their vehicles. The new line reflects Holley’s continued focus on expanding its chemicals portfolio into adjacent categories that serve more of the enthusiast ownership experience.

“With Holley High-Performance Car Care, we are extending our chemicals expansion strategy into an attractive, high-frequency purchase category that is highly relevant to our enthusiast customers,” said Nick Hite, SVP American Performance, Holley Performance Brands. “This launch broadens our ability to serve customers across more of the vehicle ownership lifecycle, while creating new opportunities to grow share of wallet through a category that fits naturally within our brand ecosystem. By partnering with Malco, we’re bringing together trusted enthusiast brands and proven formulation expertise to deliver a compelling new offering for the market.”

Holley developed the new line in partnership with Malco Automotive, a respected manufacturer with decades of experience developing professional-grade detailing products and deep roots in the automotive industry. Malco’s expertise in high-performance formulations, paired with Holley’s strong brand recognition among automotive enthusiasts, helped shape a lineup built specifically for performance-minded vehicle owners.

“We are proud to partner with Holley on the launch of Holley High-Performance Car Care,” said Seth Glauberman, Owner and President of Malco Automotive; “Holley understands the performance enthusiast better than anyone in the market, and Malco brings decades of detailing and formulation experience to the partnership. Together, we have developed a line of products that delivers professional-grade results for customers who take pride in every part of their build.”

As part of its launch strategy, Holley will debut Holley High-Performance Car Care at LS Fest West in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 24-26, 2026, ahead of the line’s official commercial availability on May 6, 2026. The event will serve as an early physical activation for the new products, giving enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the line in person during the first of Holley’s flagship events of the year.

Holley High-Performance Car Care launches with six core products:

Wash + Wax – a two-stage shampoo and protective wax designed to clean and enhance gloss in one step

– a two-stage shampoo and protective wax designed to clean and enhance gloss in one step Speed Wash – a waterless wash and wax spray for quick cleanups between full washes

– a waterless wash and wax spray for quick cleanups between full washes Speed Finish – a ceramic detailer designed to enhance gloss and help repel contaminants

– a ceramic detailer designed to enhance gloss and help repel contaminants Tire Shine – a tire shine and exterior dressing that restores a clean, rich finish

– a tire shine and exterior dressing that restores a clean, rich finish Wheel Clean – a wheel cleaner and brake dust remover designed to break down stubborn grime

– a wheel cleaner and brake dust remover designed to break down stubborn grime Interior Protect – a two-stage cleaner and protectant for many different interior surfaces

Together, the lineup gives performance enthusiasts a straightforward system for maintaining the appearance of their vehicles with products designed specifically for their needs.

For more information on Holley High-Performance Car Care click here.

For more Holley company news, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines or segments of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions, including anticipated growth opportunities and operational efficiencies; (5) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (6) expand into new markets or segments; (7) compete effectively in our market; (8) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (9) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (10) achieve expected returns on investments; (11) predict and respond to customers’ changing preferences; and (12) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3324

holley@soleburystrat.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa/Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8acb46ed-be86-407a-86cb-6bb5ba1f938a