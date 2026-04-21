Stratom Awarded Contract to Advance U.S. Marine Corps Autonomous Logistics System for CH-53K Integration

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom, a developer of autonomous robotic systems for defense applications, has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract extension to advance its Autonomous Pallet Loader (APL) into a production-intent test article entering the airworthiness qualification process for integration with the United States Marine Corps’ CH-53K heavy lift cargo aircraft. The award transitions the system from prototype demonstration to certification-aligned development, positioning APL for operational aviation integration in contested and expeditionary logistics environments.

Stratom’s APL provides autonomous, air-transportable material handling to reduce warfighter exposure during aircraft ground operations while sustaining operational tempo. Optimized for compatibility with the CH-53K and other tactical cargo aircraft, the system is designed to load, unload and reposition fully loaded 463L palletized cargo as well as smaller and irregular payloads, a capability not currently provided by existing material handling equipment.

“This award marks the transition from experimentation to qualification,” said Mark Gordon, chief executive officer of Stratom. “Beyond efficiency, this is about survivability in contested environments, reducing the number of Marines required on the flight line, accelerating cargo throughput and sustaining distributed aviation operations when supply chains are targeted or infrastructure is limited.”

The phase II update will improve system architecture modularity to enable multi-mission capabilities, expand APL’s cargo compatibility, feature a separable mission attachment interface and enable tactical air transport for additional mission capabilities without increasing platform footprint.

The open-systems design integrates modular autonomy, vehicle control, communications and safety subsystems, and interfaces with the Marine Corps’ MAGTAB common control environment via Android-based tablets and fielded secure communications packages. In its base configuration, the autonomous system is designed to handle payloads up to 10,000 pounds.

“This second phase is fundamentally about engineering discipline and qualification readiness,” said Stefan Elsener, Director of Engineering Operations and Program Management at Stratom. “We’ve engineered APL from the ground up for airworthiness requirements, aircraft interface constraints and modular mission adaptability to support credible progression toward qualification and broader acquisition pathways.”

While the Marine Corps remains the lead customer, Stratom’s system aligns with broader Department of War efforts to harden logistics networks under Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO), Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) concepts across the joint forces. The design maturation also positions the platform for future integration with additional rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft and ground vehicles as qualification milestones are achieved.

Stratom is exhibiting at Modern Day Marine, booth #2909, April 28–30, where attendees can learn more about Stratom APL.

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company’s military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer’s specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions. To learn more, visit stratom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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