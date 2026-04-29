Stratom Awarded U.S. Army Contract to Develop Autonomous Decontamination System

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom, a developer of autonomous robotic systems for defense applications, has been awarded a U.S. Army contract to develop the Autonomous Decontamination System (ADS), a robotic platform designed to modernize chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) washdown operations in contested environments.

Current decontamination processes have remained largely unchanged for decades and often require soldiers to operate close to potentially contaminated vehicles and equipment. These labor-intensive procedures can increase exposure risk, slow operational recovery and drive significant water and decontaminant consumption.

Stratom’s ADS will address those challenges by enabling remote and autonomous operation during critical phases of decontamination. By improving repeatability and reducing the need for numerous passes common in manual washdown, the system will reduce overall time and resource use, while accelerating return-to-service timelines.

“Decontamination is a mission-critical capability, but it’s also one of the most dangerous and resource-intensive tasks soldiers may be required to perform,” said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. “This contract applies Stratom’s proven autonomy and robotics expertise to help remove soldiers from hazardous areas, improve consistency and support faster return to mission readiness.”

The ADS is being developed to support multiple operational modes, including remote operation, semi-autonomous operation and autonomous mission execution. These options will allow units to select the appropriate balance of human oversight and automation based on mission conditions, while maintaining standoff distance from contaminated assets.

Stratom is developing ADS using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and a product development cycle guided by Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), supporting upgradeability, long-term sustainment and adaptability as mission requirements evolve. Stratom is also leveraging technologies proven through previous military programs, including RAPID™, an autonomous refueling, recharging and liquid transfer system, which integrates robotic manipulation, sensing, motion planning and fluid handling in demanding operational environments.

Because CBRN decontamination is a Joint Force requirement, the effort could have implications beyond the Army, with potential applications for Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps units. The effort also aligns with Project Vista, an initiative by the U.S. Army aimed at bridging the gap between small business innovation and actual fielded capability, by integrating technologies developed through SBIR, OTA and other DoD-funded pathways.

“Modernizing decontamination is about giving operators standoff distance while delivering repeatable coverage and more efficient use of water and decontaminant,” said Ryan DelGizzi, vice president of engineering at Stratom. “By leveraging autonomy, sensing and motion-planning capabilities matured through prior DoD programs, ADS is intended to provide flexible control options and enable operations in hazardous conditions.”

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company’s military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer’s specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions. To learn more, visit stratom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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