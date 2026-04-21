Raise the Future Launches Nationwide CEO Search, Names Interim Leader

Denver, Colorado, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raise the Future has launched a nationwide search for its next Chief Executive Officer and appointed Maren Stewart as Interim CEO to help guide the organization through this leadership transition.

The transition follows the planned departure of CEO Ann Ayers, who is stepping down after 4.5 years to pursue a new professional opportunity. During her tenure, Ayers led a period of meaningful growth, including a 40% expansion over three years in family-finding and caregiver support programs, helping more youth achieve permanency. She also advanced the development of Raise the Future’s core programs, including Youth Connections and Caregiver Support.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside such a dedicated team and to be part of work that changes the lives of youth and families,” said Ann Ayers. “My time at Raise the Future has deeply shaped my perspective on youth in child welfare, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together and confident in the organization’s strength as it moves into its next chapter.”

“Ann’s leadership has shaped Raise the Future in significant ways,” said Jay Sudowski, Raise’s Board Chair. “Her focus on growth, program development, and strong operational systems has positioned the organization for long-term success. We are grateful for her service and the foundation she helped create. As we look ahead, we are committed to finding the right next leader while continuing to build on this momentum.”

Stewart brings nearly three decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, with a background spanning strategy, communications, advocacy, and community engagement. She has held senior roles at Children’s Hospital Colorado and is a founding principal of Taloma Partners, a Denver-based management consulting firm. She is also an adoptive parent, bringing both professional expertise and personal connection to the organization’s work.

Stewart’s appointment ensures continuity during the transition, with a focus on maintaining momentum across programs, partnerships, and fundraising efforts. Raise the Future remains focused on its mission to connect youth in foster care with stable, supportive adults and to provide the resources needed to ensure those relationships last.

The Board of Directors will lead a comprehensive nationwide search to identify the organization’s next CEO, focusing on a leader who can build on Raise the Future’s momentum and expand its impact in the years ahead.

About Raise the Future

Connect Youth. Support Families. Create Hope.

At Raise the Future, we believe every young person deserves to go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Through innovative programs and partnerships, we connect youth in foster care with stable, supportive families and provide the tools and resources they need to thrive. With a focus on building lifelong connections and supportive relationships, Raise the Future works every day to change the journey for youth in foster care, one meaningful relationship at a time.