DISQO Names Terri Walter Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISQO, a leading provider of advertising intelligence, today announced the appointment of Terri Walter as Chief Marketing Officer. Walter joins at a pivotal moment as DISQO continues its rapid growth, deepening its position as a trusted partner for full funnel measurement in the age of AI. Terri will lead DISQO’s marketing organization and drive the company’s brand, communications, and go-to-market strategy. She will report to CEO and Co-Founder Armen Adjemian.

"DISQO has built the measurement platform that the AI era of advertising needs. Hiring a CMO of Terri's caliber is how we ensure that message reaches every brand, agency, and media company who needs to hear it. She has operated at scale in ad tech, shaped category narratives, and knows how to move a market," said Armen Adjemian, CEO and Founder, DISQO.

Walter brings more than two decades of experience building brands, defining categories, and driving growth at companies across the ad tech landscape, including Microsoft Advertising, PubMatic, Kargo, and Chartbeat. In addition to her deep ad tech expertise, she has spent the last several years working with AI startups, giving her firsthand exposure to how artificial intelligence is reshaping marketing. This is a perspective that is uniquely suited to where DISQO is headed.

“It’s time for brand measurement to evolve and match the pace of AI innovation in our industry, and DISQO is doing just that. DISQO has the vision, the team, and the technology to drive real change, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join as marketing leader,” said Walter.

DISQO’s investments in technology and AI are lowering the cost and accessibility barriers for brand measurement intelligence and enabling it to scale widely. DISQO quantifies a brand campaign’s impact on consideration and purchase intent across all media channels (digital, CTV, TV, social, search, and LLMs) while also measuring behavioral outcomes — like the lift in search, LLMs, and site visits. “These are the signals the next era of advertising will run on, and I’m excited to articulate DISQO’s perspective,” said Terri Walter, Chief Marketing Officer, DISQO.

Walter's appointment follows a breakout year for DISQO, which now provides brand and outcomes measurement for over 500+ brands and 150+ agency and media partners.

About DISQO

DISQO is the leading provider of advertising intelligence. We measure brand and performance outcomes across every media channel to power data-driven marketing decisions. Trusted by 500+ of the world’s largest brands and 150+ agency and media partners, and recognized by Inc., Deloitte, Ad Age, Digiday, Forbes, and Cynopsis, DISQO is redefining the power of measurement in advertising. For more information on DISQO’s Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift solutions, visit disqo.com or follow @DISQO on LinkedIn.

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