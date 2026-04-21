Breaking 100: Aiwibi Expands to Over 100 Countries Worldwide





Aiwibi’s international reach spans more than 100 countries worldwide.

SYDNEY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiwibi, an Australia-based baby care brand , has announced that its products are now available in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion since its establishment in 2013.

A Decade of Growth and Global Expansion

Over the past decade, Aiwibi has developed a broad international distribution network, supported by partnerships with local distributors across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, Oceania, North America, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Through these collaborations, Aiwibi has steadily expanded its market presence while adapting its operations to meet the needs of diverse regional markets.

Aiwibi attributes its growth to a combination of long-term distribution partnerships and localized market strategies, which have enabled it to strengthen its presence across multiple continents.

Certified Quality, Trusted Worldwide

Quality is always the highest priority in Aiwibi. Aiwibi works with Germany’s Dermatest institute to conduct dermatological testing on its products. In addition, Aiwibi holds more than 20 international certifications, including ISO 9001, CE, GMPC, and compliance with FDA-related standards, supporting its focus on manufacturing and product safety requirements across global markets.

Market Proven Success

Aiwibi has served millions of families worldwide, indicating strong market presence and sustained demand. In 2025, the brand received recognition at the Essential Baby Awards, where it was awarded three Gold distinctions, including “Most Comfortable Nappy,” “Best Nappy Pants,” and “Best Nappy Brand.”

Aiwibi offers a wide range of baby products including baby diapers, pull-up pants, baby wipes, body care products, cleaning items, and feeding-related baby care products , covering key stages of early baby stage care.

Caring for Babies, Respecting the Planet

Aiwibi also highlights its use of FSC-certified wood pulp sourced from responsibly managed forests and the integration of recyclable packaging materials in selected product lines as part of its sustainability approach.

About Aiwibi

Aiwibi is an Australia-based baby care brand offering a range of infant care products including diapers, baby wipes, skincare, and feeding essentials. Established in 2013, the company focuses on product quality, safety, and international market development across global regions.

Media Contact:

Aiwibi

Cynthia

+61 0410079780

info@aiwibi.com

www.aiwibi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf260d8f-a14a-481e-9b09-3c897540376f