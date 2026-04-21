Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety Raises Concerns Over Hong Kong Device Access Rules and U.S. Representation at ICAO

Washington, DC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) issued a statement regarding recent actions by Chinese authorities and their potential implications for U.S. aviation personnel, data security, and American representation at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Effective March 23, Hong Kong authorities were granted expanded powers under national security provisions to require airline crew members, transit personnel, and other travelers to unlock and provide access to personal electronic devices. According to EPAS, refusal may lead to detention, fines, imprisonment, or seizure of equipment. The organization said the policy presents concerns for U.S. flight crews, particularly in relation to access to sensitive corporate systems, proprietary airline data, and information connected to U.S. regulatory and security agencies, including the FAA, DOT, DHS, and TSA.

“American crews are being placed in harm’s way in legal environments that do not respect U.S. standards for privacy, due process, or data protection,” EPAS stated. “This is a real-world strategic vulnerability that goes straight to national security and the integrity of our aviation system.”

EPAS said the issue also highlights what it described as limited U.S. representation at ICAO, the United Nations agency responsible for establishing international aviation standards and policies. The organization pointed to the absence of a Senate-confirmed U.S. Ambassador and said the current level of representation reduces the country’s influence in international aviation policymaking.

“When the United States is absent at ICAO, competitor nations fill the vacuum,” EPAS continued. “They advance their own strategic, economic, and regulatory agendas, often at the expense of American operators, American workers, and American security.”

EPAS called for immediate action and urged U.S. officials to strengthen the American mission at ICAO.

“We need strong patriotic leadership at ICAO, and that leader is Captain Jeffrey Anderson,” the organization said. “President Trump has twice nominated Captain Anderson, but powerful forces seek to undermine President Trump’s agenda, including unions such as the Air Line Pilots Union through its political proxies. Senator Risch, please do what is in AMERICA’S best interest and confirm Captain Anderson NOW.”

According to EPAS, confirming Captain Anderson and increasing support for the U.S. mission to ICAO would help address concerns related to crew safety, data protection, and U.S. participation in international aviation policy discussions.

“The risk is real,” EPAS concluded. “Continued inaction is a choice – and it is a choice America cannot afford to make.”