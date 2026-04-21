Rails to Trails Conservancy Highlights Reasons to Get Outside This Spring with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring in full bloom, it’s time to answer the call of the great outdoors! Recently Vice President of Communications at Rails to Trails Conservancy, Brandi Horton, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to highlight hidden-gem trails and share compelling reasons to explore them this season, just in time for Celebrate Trails Day on April 25.

As more people look for ways to get outside and explore their communities, common questions emerge around how to find trails, what to do outdoors and why trails matter. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Rails to Trails Conservancy:

How can I find trails near me?

With more than 42,500 miles of multiuse trails across the country and over 150 trail networks in development nationwide, more people than ever before have access to trails where they live. Tools like RTC’s free TrailLink app help people discover trails based on location, activity and accessibility, making it simple to plan anything from a quick walk to a full day outdoors.

“Trails are such an incredible gift to our communities because they bring nature, public lands and even transportation right into our neighborhoods,” said Horton. “But with so many options, it can feel overwhelming. That’s where TrailLink comes in. It’s a free resource with maps and details on trails across the country, and it’s an incredible tool to help people plan the right trail adventure for them.”

What are some easy ways to get outside this spring?

Spring offers the perfect opportunity to step outside thanks to milder weather and vibrant scenery. Trails provide flexible, accessible ways to be active whether it’s a quick walk, a bike ride or simply spending time in nature. Horton emphasizes that preparation is key to making the most of the experience.

“The most important thing you can do to make your first time out on the trail really enjoyable is to plan ahead,” she said. “Think about where the trail goes, how much time you want to spend, whether there are places to stop, and even simple things like bringing water, snacks or layers. Taking a little time in advance helps make sure you have a wonderful experience.”

What are fun ideas for getting outside with family or friends?

Trails are natural gathering places that make it easy to connect with others. From walking and biking to exploring local towns or discovering scenic and historic spots along the way, trails offer something for everyone. Many people use trails not just for exercise, but to get around town and to spend meaningful time with family and friends.

Horton notes that part of the appeal is how versatile the experience can be. Whether it’s a short outing, a trip to the store or to work, or a full day of exploration, trails are an important part of people’s lives.

Why are trails important to communities?

Trails are essential infrastructure that support people and places in myriad ways, from health and well-being to economic development and transportation choices. In many communities, especially where trails are being connected into networks, t1hey provide safe routes for walking and biking, create opportunities for small businesses and tourism, and improve overall quality of life.

“Trails and trail networks bring so much joy, but they’re also places where community comes together, where quality of life improves and where economic opportunities are created across all types of communities,” Horton explained.

What is Celebrate Trails Day and how can I participate?

Celebrate Trails Day, taking place April 25, 2026, is a nationwide event with activities planned in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. It’s an opportunity for people to experience the benefits of trails firsthand while also showing support for these important community spaces.

“Celebrate Trails Day is a special day for the entire country,” said Horton. “It’s a chance to get outside, show off why you love trails and highlight all the ways they make a difference in our lives. Whether you attend an event or just head out on your own, you’re helping lift up why these spaces matter.”

How have trails evolved over the years?

As Rails to Trails Conservancy celebrates its 40th anniversary, the growth of trails nationwide highlights just how far the movement has come. What began as a small grassroots effort has expanded into a vast network connecting communities across every state.

“In 1986, there were only a handful of multiuse trails across the country,” Horton said. “Today, there are more than 42,500 miles nationwide, with trail networks being developed in every state. That growth really shows the demand and the impact—trails have transformed how people move through their communities and how communities connect.”

“Spring is prime trail season and the perfect time to explore what’s right outside your door,” added Horton. “From discovering something new to revisiting a favorite spot, every trip to the trail helps support healthier people, stronger communities and a more connected country.”

Find ideas and tips for getting outside, along with more information on Celebrate Trails Day, at railstotrails.org and follow #CelebrateTrails on social media.

About Brandi Horton:

Brandi Horton is RTC’s vice president of communications, where she amplifies the joy and impact that trails deliver to the entire country. She is passionate about the role trails play in our lives, contributing to the well-being of people, places and the planet. Brandi lives in Arlington, Virginia, with her family, where she regularly frequents trails en route to work, the playground, and little league games.

About Rails to Trails Conservancy:

Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation’s largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Rails to Trails Conservancy.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b29f5318-c460-4c98-81e1-664e3153e2e6