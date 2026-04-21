Global Virus Network on Measles Resurgence

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, is closely monitoring a significant resurgence of measles in the United States and globally, reflecting a growing vulnerability in public health systems.

Measles is resurging at a scale not seen in decades. The United States has already reported more than 1,700 cases across over 30 states in 2026, following the highest annual total in more than 30 years in 2025. Large outbreaks driven overwhelmingly by declining vaccination coverage are raising concerns that the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status, a milestone achieved in 2000.

Recent increases in cases are directly linked to declining vaccination rates and gaps in routine immunization coverage. In many outbreaks, the overwhelming majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals or those with unknown vaccination status. Post-pandemic disruptions, coupled with the spread of misinformation and declining public trust, have contributed to measurable drops in routine childhood immunizations.

This trend is not confined to the United States. Measles outbreaks are accelerating across multiple regions worldwide. In Europe, countries including Romania and the United Kingdom are experiencing renewed transmission linked to gaps in vaccination coverage, with Romania accounting for a substantial share of cases and the United Kingdom losing its measles elimination status amid declining immunization rates. In South Asia, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, measles remains endemic, reflecting persistent weaknesses in routine immunization. Recent outbreaks in Bangladesh and other densely populated settings highlight risks in vulnerable and displaced populations, while across sub-Saharan Africa, measles continues to cause substantial illness and death. Together, these patterns underscore a global reality: when vaccination coverage declines even modestly, measles returns quickly and spreads across borders.

Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases known, yet it remains entirely preventable through safe and effective vaccination. Even small declines in immunization coverage can lead to outbreaks, as measles requires approximately 95% population immunity to prevent sustained transmission.

William Moss, MD, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a GVN Center of Excellence, said, “Measles cases are one of the clearest indicators of how well our immunization systems are functioning. When fewer people are vaccinated, the virus exploits those gaps immediately. What we are seeing now, both in the United States and globally, is not a failure of the vaccine, but a failure to sustain the systems and trust required to deliver it consistently. The good news is that measles is entirely preventable. We need at least 95% vaccination coverage to protect every community.”

Measles is not a benign childhood illness. It can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, and death, particularly in young children and immunocompromised individuals. In addition, infection can lead to “immune amnesia,” weakening the body’s ability to fight other infections for an extended period.

The current resurgence is not due to a new or evolving virus, but rather a failure to sustain proven public health measures. This moment highlights the fragility of progress and the consequences of gaps in prevention.

What This Means for Preparedness

The return of measles underscores vulnerabilities in existing health systems and reinforces the importance of sustained vigilance. Key priorities include:

Restoring and maintaining high vaccination coverage

Strengthening surveillance and rapid outbreak response

Addressing vaccine hesitancy through clear, science-based communication

Ensuring consistent access to routine immunization services

Reinforcing coordination across local, national, and global health systems



The tools to prevent measles are well established. The priority now is to ensure they are implemented consistently and effectively. Without immediate and coordinated action, preventable outbreaks will continue to expand, placing unnecessary strain on healthcare systems and putting vulnerable populations at risk.

Media Contacts:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

Global Virus Network