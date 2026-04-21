Kitron Secures EUR 37 Million order for Next-Generation Tactical Communication Equipment

(2026-04-21) Kitron has secured an order valued at approximately EUR 37 million for the production and supply of advanced radio systems used in tactical mobile platforms.

Delivery of the order is scheduled to begin in first half of 2027, and production will take place at one of Kitron’s European facilities.

“Next-generation tactical communications are becoming a core pillar of modern defence programs. This contract strengthens Kitron’s trajectory in high-complexity RF systems and underlines our ability to scale with growing European and allied demand. We are proud to continue our role as a trusted test-development and manufacturing partner.” says Hans Petter Thomassen, Vice President Nordics and North America, Kitron.

As defence programs expand, resilience in the electronics supply chain is becoming decisive. This contract shows how Kitron’s scalable European footprint meets that need. The program expands Kitron’s portfolio and strengthens the company’s position as a leading supplier to land-system platforms.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO

Tel: +47 948 40 850

Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics and North America

Tel: +47 913 92 360

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com



Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has approximately 3300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.