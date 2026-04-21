QuestionPro Acquires Fathom to Lead in AI-Powered Open-Ended Analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in survey and research technology, today announced the acquisition of Fathom, a leading text analytics platform for open-ended survey data and customer feedback. This acquisition marks a leap forward in QuestionPro’s analytics capabilities and strengthens its leadership in delivering fully integrated, AI-powered research solutions.

Fathom brings advanced text analytics that combine AI with human oversight to deliver exceptional nuance, accuracy, and control, enabling researchers to move beyond summaries to understand the drivers behind customer and market behavior.

With this acquisition, Fathom’s capabilities will be fully integrated into the QuestionPro’s Enterprise grade platform, including Fathomer, an agentic research system designed to accelerate and enhance open-ended analysis. These capabilities include thematic coding, custom and AI-generated codeframes, multilingual analysis, and flexible querying of unstructured data, giving researchers a faster and more precise way to extract insight from text at scale.

“Open-ended feedback is a defining source of insight in modern research,” said Tovah Paglaro, COO and Co-Founder of Fathom. “QuestionPro shares our belief that accuracy, nuance, and researcher control are essential to unlocking its full value. By bringing qual at scale under a single roof with data collection, we are combining advanced text analytics with a global research platform to accelerate how organizations turn unstructured feedback into action.”

This acquisition strengthens QuestionPro’s ability to deliver accurate, transparent, and scalable AI-driven analysis within a unified platform, giving organizations greater confidence in the insights that guide decision-making.

“Text analysis is where open-ended feedback stops being messy and starts becoming momentum. Bringing Fathom into QuestionPro gives customers a stronger way to turn more of the voice of the customer into real growth.”

Customers will benefit from QuestionPro’s platform, including advanced security and compliance, scalable infrastructure, and global support, while also gaining deeper integration and continued innovation in AI-powered text analysis. Existing Fathom agreements have been assigned to QuestionPro, and there are no immediate changes to service or access.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

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