Becoming Independent Named No. 17 on “The NonProfit Times' 2026 Best Nonprofits To Work For”

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becoming Independent, a nonprofit supporting adults with disabilities live meaningful and independent lives, has been named No. 17 on “The NonProfit Times' 2026 Best Nonprofits To Work For,” a prestigious national ranking that recognizes the top 50 nonprofit employers in the United States.

The honor makes Becoming Independent the only Sonoma County nonprofit named to this year’s national list — and one of only five California organizations recognized among the top 50 nonprofit employers in the country. The distinction is especially notable given that Sonoma County alone is home to more than 3,100 registered nonprofit organizations generating more than $2 billion in annual revenue, making it one of the most vibrant and competitive nonprofit communities in California.

Now in its 17th year, "The NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits To Work For" list is one of the most rigorous and respected workplace recognition programs in the nonprofit sector. Rankings are determined through an independent, comprehensive survey conducted by Workforce Research Group, in which employees and managers evaluate their organizations across 77 questions in nine categories, including Core Employee Experience, Communication and Workplace Culture, Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion, Training and Professional Development, and Work-Life Balance.

"This recognition belongs to every member of our team," said Luana Vaetoe, Chief Executive Officer of Becoming Independent. "Our staff show up every day with deep commitment and genuine care for the people we serve. Being recognized nationally as one of the best nonprofits to work for is a reflection of their dedication — and of the culture we have built together around dignity, belonging, and purpose."

Becoming Independent's placement at No. 17 on the national list puts it among an elite group of organizations recognized for outstanding employee experience. The recognition is particularly meaningful given the organization's mission: BI believes that the quality of care it provides to its clients is inseparable from the quality of the workplace it creates for its staff.

Founded in 1967, Becoming Independent serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a wide range of programs including employment services, residential support, community participation, and arts programming. The organization is headquartered in Santa Rosa and serves Sonoma County and the broader North Bay region.

To learn more about Becoming Independent, visit becomingindependent.org.

ABOUT BECOMING INDEPENDENT

Becoming Independent (BI) is a nonprofit community benefit organization supporting the full spectrum of needs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in the North Bay, including the need for education, housing, access to healthcare, food security, and mental and emotional health support. Since its inception in 1967, BI has been committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Learn more at http://becomingindependent.org.

ABOUT THE NONPROFIT TIMES

Our flagship publication, launched in April 1987, reaches more than 36,000 executives of the nonprofit community in print and digital format, ranging from C-Suite executives to directors of fundraising, marketing, social media, and human resources departments to accounting and other financial management decision-makers. Nonprofit sector influencers on all levels turn to The NPT for news, information, and insight that consistently helps them achieve their professional goals.

Media Contact:

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