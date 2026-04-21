Exail Technologies to Present at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference April 23rd

PARIS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exail Technologies (EPA:EXA ; OTCQX:EXALF), based in Paris, France, focuses on providing robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France, the rest of Europe, Africa, Americas, Oceania, and Asia. The company operates through the Navigation & Maritime Robotics and Advanced Technologies segments. It offers components, products, and systems. The company is also involved in the sale of navigation systems, positioning systems, and sonars; and the commercialization of drones and autonomous drone systems for maritime applications. In addition, it develops and sells photonic and quantum components, such as specialty optical fibers, optical modulators, quantum measurement instruments; and products using onboard communication equipment, simulators, and autonomous decision-making technologies. The company today announced that Hugo Soussan, Chief of Staff, will present live at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 23rd, 2026.

DATE: April 23rd

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a defense technology group that designs and delivers autonomous maritime drone systems and advanced navigation solutions for naval and defense customers operating in highly demanding environments. The Group’s solutions are used in critical applications where reliability, precision and operational safety are essential to mission success. Leveraging integrated capabilities spanning design, manufacturing and deployment, Exail develops unmanned maritime systems (autonomous surface drones, underwater vehicles) for mine countermeasures and surveillance missions, as well as high-precision inertial navigation solutions based on proprietary fiber-optic gyroscope technology. These systems enable operations in environments where GPS signals are unavailable or degraded. Exail serves defense and civil customers in nearly 80 countries, with a predominantly defense-focused business, complemented by targeted civilian applications.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and admitted to trading on the OTCQX (EXALF) trading market. The company is part of the SBF 120, Euronext Tech Leaders and MSCI Global Small Caps indices.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Exail Technologies

Jonathan Paterson

IR

+1 475 477 9401

jonathan@harbor-access.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com