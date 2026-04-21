DOL and IRS Enforcement Intensifies: Why Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Is Now a Fiduciary Risk

Nashville, TN / Philadelphia, PA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rules governing employee benefit plan audits haven’t changed. Enforcement has and the consequences are now landing directly with plan sponsors.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s most recent Audit Quality Study found that nearly one in three employee benefit plan audits contain major deficiencies, exposing organizations to rejected filings, civil penalties, and fiduciary liability. As regulatory scrutiny from both the DOL and IRS intensifies, what was once viewed as a routine compliance requirement has become a high-stakes risk decision for CEOs, CFOs, and HR leaders.

Across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, technology, construction, and real estate, plan sponsors are increasingly facing enforcement tied not to fraud, but to audit quality failures from non-specialist firms.

“Employee benefit plan audits are one of the few areas where organizations often underestimate risk,” said Mark Blackburn, LBMC Shareholder and Employee Benefit Plan Audit Practice Leader. “The lowest-fee bid is frequently the most expensive decision a plan sponsor can make. The DOL doesn’t evaluate audits based on price; it evaluates them based on quality, and the accountability sits squarely with the plan sponsor.”

A Market Shift from Compliance to Accountability

Historically, many organizations approached benefit plan audits as a compliance exercise. That assumption is no longer viable.

Regulators are no longer waiting for plan sponsors to identify deficiencies. They are actively finding them through expanded enforcement initiatives, increased audit reviews, and more rigorous scrutiny of Form 5500 filings.

For plan sponsors, the implications are direct:

Rejected filings and delays in compliance reporting

Civil penalties and increased regulatory scrutiny

Personal fiduciary liability for plan administrators

Organizations with growing plan participation, complex vendor structures, or multi-location operations face elevated exposure making the selection of an audit partner itself a fiduciary responsibility.

Specialization Is Now a Requirement — Not a Differentiator

As demand for specialist-level expertise increases, the gap between generalist audit providers and dedicated EBP audit firms continues to widen.

LBMC, a Top 25 national Employee Benefit Plan audit practice performing more than 600 plan audits annually, has expanded its national platform to meet this shift.

Effective January 1, 2026, LBMC integrated Torrillo & Associates, now operating as LBMC Pennsylvania, adding a firm exclusively focused on employee benefit plan audits and deepening LBMC’s technical bench across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

“Plan sponsors are moving toward firms that can deliver consistent audit quality at scale because that’s how regulators are evaluating them,” said David Torrillo, Shareholder and LBMC Pennsylvania Market Leader. “LBMC’s platform allows us to eliminate variability and reduce risk in an environment where there is little tolerance for audit deficiencies.”

What Plan Sponsors Should Do Now

With enforcement accelerating, leading organizations are taking proactive steps to reassess their audit approach before their next filing cycle.

Plan sponsors should evaluate whether their audit partner can:

Demonstrate deep, dedicated EBP audit specialization

Provide consistent audit quality across locations and plan types

Navigate increasingly complex regulatory expectations

Reduce exposure to rejected filings and fiduciary risk

➡ Learn how LBMC’s Employee Benefit Plan audit services can help or talk to an advisor here.

➡ Access LBMC’s Employee Benefit Plan audit and compliance checklist here.

➡ Download the guide on when an Employee Benefit Plan audit is required here.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 40 firm serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

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