TradeView Unveils Perps DEX Platform as Ongoing Presale Hits New Milestone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeView has unveiled its Perpetual DEX platform for active traders in the blockchain industry.





Following the February 6th crypto market crash, many crypto traders have started looking at centralized exchanges differently.

People began paying closer attention to custody, how orders are handled, and what actually happens between placing a trade and seeing it complete. That shift still influences how readers look at the best crypto presales today.

TradeView appears in that discussion because it is tied to a trading platform, not only a token sale.





Presale Milestone: 12M+ $TVX Tokens Sold

$TVX is priced at $0.015 right now, and the next stage raises that figure to $0.02. That matters because presale tokens crypto often move through fixed pricing rounds, and those changes help readers understand where the sale currently stands.

TradeView also reports $180,173 raised in USDT so far. During this phase, 12,011,533 TVX tokens have been sold. These figures give a simple snapshot of the current presale crypto stage.

Trading Tools That Give Users More Assistance

TradeView is described as more than a basic perpetual trading interface. It brings together high leverage, automation, social features, and mobile access in one trading environment. That mix matters because many readers comparing presale crypto tokens want to see what the platform actually offers beyond fundraising.

The platform supports up to 1001x leverage, Users can follow the Top 100 traders, share risk ideas in real time, and access full decentralized perpetual trading on both iOS and Android.

It also includes one-click trading, spot and margin markets, staking, copy trading, automated strategies, liquidity mining, cross-chain bridges, real-time analytics, and a customizable interface.

Added details such as MEV resistance and non-custodial design help explain how the system is built around both user control and trading flow. For anyone comparing best presale crypto or a next big crypto presale, those tools give the platform a clearer shape.

Conclusion

TradeView's wide feature set, active presale data, and clear trading tools give people more to examine than a token headline alone. That matters when sorting through best crypto presales, top presale crypto projects, presale tokens crypto, and other crypto coins on presale.

The platform is easy to assess because its features stay visible from the start.

Learn more about the project:

Website: https://tradeview.com/