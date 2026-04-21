Gremlin and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Reliability Testing and Chaos Engineering to the Public Sector

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gremlin , the enterprise resilience testing and reliability management platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Gremlin’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s reliability platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is an important next step for Gremlin as we expand our reach into the Public Sector,” said Dave Coughlin, Vice President of Sales at Gremlin. “Government agencies invest heavily in resilience and disaster recovery, but most have no systematic way to know if any of it actually works until something breaks in production. Carahsoft’s trusted relationships across Government agencies remove traditional procurement barriers and make it easier for IT leaders to change that. Together, we’re giving Federal, State and Local agencies a faster path to mission-critical resilience, helping them modernize with confidence, reduce risk and ensure the systems U.S. citizens rely on are always available.”

Public Sector organizations depend on digital systems to deliver essential services. These systems are increasingly complex, distributed and interconnected, which makes hidden reliability risks more likely. Misconfigured autoscaling, unknown dependencies, untested resilience mechanisms and non-compliant architecture can lead to outages that disrupt services and erode public trust. Gremlin’s reliability platform uses Chaos Engineering principles to proactively uncover these risks before they cause real-world failures. By safely introducing controlled stress and failure scenarios, engineering teams can identify weaknesses, validate disaster recovery processes and strengthen system resilience without impacting production users.

Key capabilities of the Gremlin platform include:

Forward-looking reliability measurement: Service-level reliability scores based on active failure testing and passive risk detection replace lagging indicators like uptime with a forward-looking view of where systems are at risk right now.

Service-level reliability scores based on active failure testing and passive risk detection replace lagging indicators like uptime with a forward-looking view of where systems are at risk right now. Combined active and passive assessment: Fault injection validates whether resilience mechanisms actually work, while passive detection surfaces configuration drift and deviate from standards, giving a more complete reliability picture than either approach alone.

Fault injection validates whether resilience mechanisms actually work, while passive detection surfaces configuration drift and deviate from standards, giving a more complete reliability picture than either approach alone. Organization-wide reliability standardization and benchmarking: Standardized test suites and reliability scoring let leaders define what "good" looks like, measure every service against that standard, compare across teams and report progress in terms the organization understands.

Standardized test suites and reliability scoring let leaders define what "good" looks like, measure every service against that standard, compare across teams and report progress in terms the organization understands. Expertise-driven remediation guidance: Specific, actionable recommendations built on Gremlin's deep experience with the world's largest enterprises tell teams exactly what to fix, closing the gap between identifying risk and resolving it.

Specific, actionable recommendations built on Gremlin's deep experience with the world's largest enterprises tell teams exactly what to fix, closing the gap between identifying risk and resolving it. Measurable, provable resilience improvement: Continuous score tracking and executive-ready reporting let agencies demonstrate that reliability investments are actually reducing risk, turning a faith-based program into a data-driven one.



“Carahsoft’s new partnership with Gremlin brings advanced reliability capabilities to the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “As agencies continue to modernize and rely on increasingly complex digital systems, resilience and availability are more critical than ever. By adding Gremlin’s reliability management platform to our solution portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are enabling Federal, State and Local customers to identify risk earlier, strengthen mission-critical systems and deliver more reliable services to the constituents they serve.”

Gremlin’s reliability platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Gremlin@carahsoft.com ; or read this Gremlin for Government Capability Statement to learn more about how Gremlin helps keep Government systems performant and highly available.

About Gremlin

Gremlin is the reliability management platform trusted by the world's largest enterprises across financial services, SaaS, retail, media and government. Combining failure testing, passive risk detection and dependency mapping, Gremlin gives engineering teams the forward-looking data they need to systematically measure, manage and improve reliability. Learn more at gremlin.com.

Contact

Ryan Detwiller

(408) 214-9885

ryan.detwiller@gremlin.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .