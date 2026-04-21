Voting Underway for Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards 2026: Financial Services

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced that voting is underway for its 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards: Financial Services, recognizing the top banks, credit cards, and insurance providers across the country. With voting set to close on May 6, 2026, Newsweek invites consumers to weigh in on the financial institutions and products they trust most.

The Financial Services category features five highly competitive contests:

Best National Retail Bank 2026

Best Regional Retail Bank 2026

Best Credit Card 2026

Best Homeowners/Renters Insurance 2026

Best Auto Insurance 2026





Nominees represent some of the most prominent and trusted names in financial services, including leading national banks Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo; regional standouts like Frost Bank and Wintrust Bank; top credit cards from American Express, Chase, and Citi; and major insurance providers, including State Farm, GEICO, Progressive, and USAA.

“True fiscal responsibility isn't just about saving; it's about alignment. By pairing the right protective insurance with tools like optimized credit and a compatible bank, you transform daily transactions into a cohesive strategy, ensuring every dollar works intentionally toward your long-term security and financial peace of mind,” said Ryan Kinney, Newsweek's Senior Vice President of Research, Strategy, and Revenue. “Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards are designed to help individuals find what others recommend based on their first-hand experiences.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards combine expert editorial curation with audience participation, offering a trusted resource for consumers seeking financial products and services backed by real user experience.

Newsweek will also open voting for its next Readers’ Choice Awards category, Home Goods, on April 22, 2026, featuring contests including Best Sheets, Best Pillows, Best Mattress, Best Vacuum and Best Air Purifier. Voting closes May 20, with winners to be announced June 3.

Additionally, winners for Newsweek’s Summer Travel Readers’ Choice Awards, including Best Cruise Ships for Families, Best All-Inclusive Family Resort, Best Theme Park, Best Outdoor Water Park and Best Waterfront Hotel will be announced May 6.

Voting for Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards: Financial Services closes on May 6, 2026, and winners will be announced on May 20, 2026. Readers can cast their votes once per category, per day by visiting: newsweek.com/readerschoice

About Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards

Nominees for Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards are selected through an editorial review process conducted by Newsweek editors. The editorial team identifies brands, destinations, and services within each contest category based on editorial research and industry knowledge.

Winners are determined through a public voting process hosted on Newsweek.com, where readers may vote once per category per day during the contest period.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com