Brevo Announces Release of 2026 Marketing Engagement Benchmark Report

Austin, TX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo today announced the release of its 2026 Marketing Engagement Benchmark, a new report analyzing customer engagement trends across industries and channels. The full report can be accessed here: https://content.brevo.com/jEx5RRG2Jm

The 2026 Marketing Orchestration Benchmark by Brevo

The report draws on Brevo's proprietary dataset of billions of messages sent by 175,000 businesses globally, examining email, SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, and mobile wallet performance across industries and regions. It highlights how top-performing brands are shifting from volume-based strategies to orchestrated, lifecycle-driven engagement across multiple channels.

About Brevo

Brevo offers the most intuitive Customer Platform for the sustainable growth of all businesses and organizations (including nonprofits). With Brevo, companies benefit from a unified view of the customer journey through an all-in-one marketing and sales platform featuring email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat campaigns, and much more. Today, more than 600,000 companies including eBay, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, and Michelin trust Brevo’s reliability to deepen their customer relationships. A B Corp–certified and Next40 company, Brevo employs over 1000 people worldwide. Its U.S. headquarters are located in Austin, TX. For more information visit www.brevo.com

Press Inquiries

Blair Huddy

Principal Founder

Hudson Davis Communications

blair@hudsondaviscommunications.com

(805)657-8674