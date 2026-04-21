Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBlue Cinematix, the entertainment arm of SkyBlue Media Group, has officially entered the South Korean market, marking a strategic expansion into one of the world’s most influential content ecosystems.

SkyBlue Cinematix Enters South Korea, Expanding Its Global Content & Brand Integration Network

With this move, the company strengthens its global footprint across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa—positioning itself as a content and brand integration powerhouse connecting international markets.

To lead its Korea operations, SkyBlue Cinematix has appointed Elin Her as Business Director. She brings over 14 years of experience across music, gaming, and entertainment, including a leadership tenure at Sony Music Entertainment Asia, where she most recently served as Vice President. Her deep understanding of the Asian market and strong industry network will be instrumental in driving local partnerships and cross-border collaborations.

This leadership move ensures that SkyBlue’s expansion into Korea is supported by local cultural insight, regional expertise, and cross-industry experience.

SkyBlue Cinematix differentiates itself through its core strength in:

In-film and in-content brand integration

PPL (Product Placement)

Narrative-led brand storytelling

Global monetisation of content through cross-market demand

The company enables brands to integrate seamlessly into storytelling while unlocking new revenue streams for producers and creators.

Taking K-Content & K-Pop Global

As Korean content continues to shape global culture, SkyBlue Cinematix aims to amplify its reach by:

Taking K-Content and K-Pop to global markets through its strong international sales and brand network

Driving cross-border monetisation at scale

Enabling worldwide distribution and brand partnerships, without geographical limitations

This approach ensures Korean IP reaches its full commercial and cultural potential on a truly global stage.

Cross-Continental Collaboration

A key focus of the Korea expansion is talent and creative exchange, bringing together Korean creators with counterparts from India and Africa to develop globally relevant content.

Strong Global Credentials

SkyBlue Cinematix enters Korea with proven international experience:

The Group recently made headlines for securing exclusive brand integration for India’s most anticipated cinematic masterpiece: S.S. Rajamouli’s "Varanasi." Working alongside the visionary director of RRR and Baahubali, SkyBlue has proven its ability to handle "larger-than-life" IP on a global scale.

Simultaneously, the Group has solidified its footprint in Africa with SkyBlue Cinematix Nigeria, launching a massive cross-continental feature starring Nollywood icon Nancy Isime. By bridging Anglophone and Francophone Africa, SkyBlue has established itself as a pioneer in high-value regional storytelling with global distribution potential.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the global expansion, Chairman Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam stated: "SkyBlue Cinematix is no longer a regional player; we are a global content engine. Our success in India with S.S. Rajamouli and our recent entry into the vibrant Nollywood market have provided the blueprint for our expansion. By entering South Korea, we are completing a strategic triangle of content—Bollywood, Nollywood, and K-Content., we aim to respect the unique artistry of the Korean industry while providing the global scale and brand integration expertise that SkyBlue is known for."

About SkyBlue Media Group

Headquartered in Malaysia, SkyBlue Media Group is a leading media conglomerate with strong presence in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, including exclusive transit media rights with Dubai’s RTA.

Through SkyBlue Cinematix, the Group is building a borderless content ecosystem spanning production, brand integration, and global distribution.

SkyBlue Cinematix is actively exploring partnerships with content creators, production houses, brands, and distribution platforms in South Korea and globally, and welcomes discussions to collaborate on upcoming projects and opportunities.

Business Enquiries (South Korea):

Elin Her

Business Director – South Korea

Email: elin@skybluegroup.com



About SkyBlue Cinematix Pvt Ltd

What Sky Blue Cinematix Does: Film Advertising That Feels Native Discover how we transform brand stories into cinematic experiences. Our strategic approach combines creative storytelling with data-driven insights to maximize your brand's impact in the entertainment ecosystem. Seamless Brand Integration Authentic Audience Connection Multi-Market Reach

Press Inquiries

Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam

mani@skybluegroup.com

https://www.skybluecinematix.com/

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