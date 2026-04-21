New York, USA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Space Intensifies with 45+ Companies in Active Development | DelveInsight

The follicular lymphoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 50+ pipeline follicular lymphoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for follicular lymphoma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the follicular lymphoma domain.

Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s follicular lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline follicular lymphoma drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline follicular lymphoma drugs. Key follicular lymphoma companies, such as AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Carna Biosciences, Inc., and others, are evaluating new follicular lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new follicular lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline follicular lymphoma therapies, such as AZD0486, Golcadomide, Abexinostat, SHR 2554, Zilovertamab vedotin, NX-2127, AS-1763, and others, are in different phases of follicular lymphoma clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of follicular lymphoma clinical trials. Approximately 5+ follicular lymphoma drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in follicular lymphoma clinical trials include Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, CRBN protein modulator, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitor, Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 inhibitor, IKZF1 protein degraders, IKZF3 protein degraders, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and others.





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What is Follicular Lymphoma?

Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing type of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma that arises from B lymphocytes, a kind of white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies. It typically originates in lymph nodes but can also involve the bone marrow and other organs. The disease is characterized by abnormal, uncontrolled growth of follicle center B cells, often linked to a genetic alteration involving the BCL2 gene, which prevents normal cell death. Patients may experience painless swelling of lymph nodes, fatigue, or no symptoms at all in the early stages, leading to delayed diagnosis. While generally considered indolent, follicular lymphoma is usually not curable with standard therapies, though many patients live for years with treatment approaches such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

Find out more about follicular lymphoma drugs @ Follicular Lymphoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Follicular Lymphoma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA AZD0486 AstraZeneca III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity IV Golcadomide Bristol-Myers Squibb III CRBN protein modulator Oral Abexinostat Xynomic Pharmaceuticals II Histone deacetylase inhibitors Oral SHR-2554 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine / Treeline Biosciences II Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitor Oral Zilovertamab vedotin Merck Sharp & Dohme II Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 inhibitor IV infusion NX-2127 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. I BTK inhibitor; IKZF1 protein degraders; IKZF3 protein degraders Oral AS-1763 Carna Biosciences, Inc. I Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral

Learn more about the emerging follicular lymphoma therapies @ Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that the emerging therapeutic landscape for follicular lymphoma demonstrates a diverse and mechanism-driven pipeline, with multiple mid- to early-stage candidates advancing beyond conventional anti-CD20 approaches. Late-stage development highlights continued innovation in immune-mediated cytotoxicity and cereblon (CRBN) modulation, reflecting a shift toward enhanced immune engagement and targeted protein degradation. Phase II therapies emphasize precision oncology through epigenetic modulation, EZH2 inhibition, and antibody-drug conjugates, indicating a strong focus on improving efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity. Early-stage candidates further reinforce this trend with targeted protein degraders and kinase inhibitors, particularly in BTK and related pathways. Overall, the pipeline reflects robust innovation with a clear shift toward targeted, oral, and patient-centric therapies, which are expected to enable more personalized treatment approaches and improve long-term disease management outcomes in follicular lymphoma.

Recent Developments in Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Space

In February 2026, Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in the PiNACLE – H2H Phase III trial evaluating rondecabtagene autoleucel (ronde-cel, also known as LYL314) compared to lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) or axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) receiving treatment in the second-line (2L) setting.

announced that the first patient has been dosed in the PiNACLE – H2H Phase III trial evaluating rondecabtagene autoleucel (ronde-cel, also known as LYL314) compared to lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) or axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) receiving treatment in the second-line (2L) setting. In January 2026 , the European Medicine Agency (EMA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to surovatamig for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

, the granted Orphan Drug Designation to surovatamig for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. In October 2025, Verismo Therapeutics announced that it had treated the first patient with follicular lymphoma (FL) in its CELESTIAL-301 Phase I clinical trial of SynKIR™-310.

announced that it had treated the first patient with follicular lymphoma (FL) in its CELESTIAL-301 Phase I clinical trial of SynKIR™-310. In October 2025, Enterome announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for follicular lymphoma in the low tumor burden “watch-and-wait” setting for its lead OncoMimics™ immunotherapy, EO2463. The decision highlights EO2463’s efficacy, excellent safety and tolerability as a first-in-class monotherapy in clinical testing to date in patients who currently do not normally receive any treatment as long as they do not show clinical symptoms, despite having been diagnosed with a cancer that progresses in the vast majority of cases.

that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for follicular lymphoma in the low tumor burden “watch-and-wait” setting for its lead OncoMimics™ immunotherapy, EO2463. The decision highlights EO2463’s efficacy, excellent safety and tolerability as a first-in-class monotherapy in clinical testing to date in patients who currently do not normally receive any treatment as long as they do not show clinical symptoms, despite having been diagnosed with a cancer that progresses in the vast majority of cases. In May 2025, PeproMene Bio, Inc. announced that the first r/r FL patient treated in its phase I PMB-102 study, r/r B-cell non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells), has achieved complete remission at one month post treatment.

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, CRBN protein modulator, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitor, Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 inhibitor, IKZF1 protein degraders, IKZF3 protein degraders, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and others

: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, CRBN protein modulator, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitor, Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 inhibitor, IKZF1 protein degraders, IKZF3 protein degraders, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and others Key Follicular Lymphoma Companies : AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Carna Biosciences, Inc., and others.

: AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Carna Biosciences, Inc., and others. Key Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: AZD0486, Golcadomide, Abexinostat, SHR 2554, Zilovertamab vedotin, NX-2127, AS-1763, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new follicular lymphoma treatments, visit @ Follicular Lymphoma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the follicular lymphoma cure research, reach out @ Medication for Follicular Lymphoma Treatment

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