CallRevu Takes Automotive Communication Global with Calldrip Acquisition to Deliver the Only True Worldwide Omnichannel Platform





Following a year of accelerated growth, CallRevu now extends its industry-defining platform across borders, redefining what dealerships worldwide can expect from communication intelligence.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, a leader in automotive communication intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Calldrip; a cutting-edge provider of automated lead engagement and workflow solutions. This intentional and transformative acquisition marks another significant evolution for CallRevu; expanding its capabilities as it becomes a fully integrated omnichannel platform designed to manage and optimize every touchpoint across the customer journey. CallRevu welcomes the Calldrip team, whose expertise will play a key role in this next phase of growth.

By combining CallRevu’s industry-leading AI-powered analytics and insights built on the only automotive-native hosted phone system in North America with Calldrip’s automation engine, the CallRevu platform will empower dealerships to engage customers faster and more effectively than ever before. This powerhouse solution will enable automated lead follow-up cadences, intelligent outbound workflows, and deeper CRM/DMS integration, allowing dealers to respond to new leads within seconds and dramatically improve speed-to-lead performance.

The addition significantly expands CallRevu’s global footprint, deepening its presence across the EMEA region and accelerating its ability to support dealers in diverse, multilingual markets. It further extends CallRevu’s reach into the agriculture sector while advancing its strategy across auto-adjacent industries such as RV, powersports, and marine, opening new pathways beyond traditional automotive retail. Together, these moves represent a strategic expansion of both geographic reach and market scope, positioning CallRevu to deliver greater impact across a broader, multi-industry customer base.

“This acquisition represents a transformational step forward for CallRevu and our partners,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “We are evolving from a call intelligence company into a deeply holistic true omnichannel platform. By automating lead follow-up and enabling immediate, intelligent outreach across channels, we are helping dealers capture more opportunities, drive more conversions, and deliver a seamless customer experience at every stage of the journey and across every interaction. As we continue to bring these capabilities together, we are becoming the orchestration layer for dealership communications.”

“From day one, our vision has been to help dealerships turn every customer touchpoint into an opportunity for growth,” said Koby Jackson, CEO of Calldrip. “Bringing Calldrip into the CallRevu platform is a natural extension of that vision, combining intelligence with action. This will allow us to identify opportunities and help dealers instantly act on them in ways that drive measurable results.”

The milestone reflects CallRevu’s continued focus on innovation and performance, redefining how dealerships connect with customers in an increasingly digital-first environment. This acquisition enables CallRevu to not only capture insights from every interaction, but also activate them through automated, revenue-generating workflows.



About CallRevu

CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every interaction, from first ring to final result. Our holistic solution combines the only automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management­–fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actionable intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at CallRevu.com.

Media Contact:

corp.comms@callrevu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1d39338-2ae0-4fb4-8cf5-555fd2247d33