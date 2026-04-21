TSG Invest Launches Private Wealth Practice in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a Long Island–based financial services firm specializing in pre-IPO investing and family office–style wealth management, today announced the launch of its new Private Wealth practice in Old Bridge, New Jersey. The expansion is anchored by the addition of Patrick French as Vice President of Wealth Management and Patrick Shin, Esq. as Director of Estate Planning, and marks TSG’s third office location alongside its Hauppauge, New York headquarters and its Jersey City office.

The new Old Bridge practice will serve accredited investors and high-net-worth families across New Jersey and the broader tri-state area, delivering an integrated advisory model that combines retirement income planning, estate and legacy planning, and access to late-stage private market opportunities through TSG’s proprietary Venture 50 Index and pre-IPO fund offerings. Clients will be able to meet with advisors in person at the Old Bridge location beginning immediately, with services available across TSG Alpha Partners LLC, its SEC-registered investment adviser, and TSG Capital Advisors LLC, its FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer.

Patrick French brings more than 35 years of financial services experience, with deep expertise in retirement income strategy, tax-aware distribution planning, and multi-generational wealth transfer. Patrick Shin, Esq. brings more than 30 years of experience in trusts and estates law, with a practice focused on complex estate structures, asset protection, and legacy planning for families and business owners. Together, the two hires meaningfully expand TSG’s ability to serve clients at every stage of the wealth lifecycle — from accumulation and private market allocation through retirement income, estate design, and intergenerational transfer — a scope of services typically reserved for single-family offices but delivered through TSG’s accessible, fee-transparent model.

“Most accredited investors are told they have to choose between a traditional wealth manager and a private markets specialist,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest. “Our whole thesis is that they shouldn’t have to. Bringing Pat French and Pat Shin onto the team, and opening the Old Bridge office to serve them, lets us deliver the private market access our clients come to us for alongside the retirement and estate planning they actually need — all under one roof. This is what the modern family office looks like.”

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. The firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest specializes in private market and pre-IPO investing, including the proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index, and delivers integrated wealth, retirement, and estate planning services to accredited investors and high-net-worth families.

For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com.