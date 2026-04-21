SBA Announces National Small Business Week 2026 Cosponsors

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced its full list of cosponsors for National Small Business Week 2026, which will take place from May 3-9. America’s Small Business Development Center (ASBDC) will cohost this year’s Virtual Summit, a free two-day online event that will take place May 5-6, featuring educational workshops presented by cosponsors, access to federal resources, as well as networking and mentorship opportunities. Registration is required.

“We are grateful to our private sector cosponsors whose support helps make National Small Business Week possible each year,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Through the Virtual Summit and in-person events across the country, our cosponsors and America’s SBDCs are equipping entrepreneurs with practical tools and training to start, scale, and compete. Amid our nation’s America First economic comeback, these resources will help small businesses take full advantage of Trump Administration policies, expand their operations, and create more jobs in communities across the country.”

An agenda for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit will be published soon. The following cosponsors will lead the sessions:

Platinum Level Sponsor

Gold Level Sponsors

Silver Level Sponsors

Amazon

Block

Grasshopper Bank

Paychex

TriNet

Verizon

Bronze Level Sponsors

Fiserv

Meta

Lockheed Martin

ZenBusiness

Since 1963, the President of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to recognize small businesses as the job creators, builders, and innovators of America’s economy. This year, small businesses are benefitting from a host of new pro-growth incentives introduced as part of the America First agenda – including historic deregulation, fair trade, and Working Family Tax Cuts that have already restored opportunity and investment on Main Street.

The SBA’s recognition of National Small Business Week begins with a National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 3rd and continues throughout the week both online through the Virtual Summit and in-person through a nationwide tour to Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Details on National Small Business Week, the Virtual Summit, and National Awards Ceremony are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events.

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About the ASBDC:

America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. SBDCs are the Small Business Administration's most extensive partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.