SBA Announces National Small Business Week 2026 Virtual Summit Agenda

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced its full agenda for the National Small Business Week 2026 Virtual Summit, a free two-day online event that will take place May 5-6. The event is co-sponsored by America’s Small Business Development Center (ASBDC) and will feature educational workshops presented by cosponsors, access to federal resources, as well as networking and mentorship opportunities. Registration is required.

The agenda includes the following virtual sessions, presented by cosponsors Visa, T-Mobile, Google, Verizon, Paychex, TriNet, Amazon, Block, Grasshopper Bank, Lockheed Martin, ZenBusiness, Fiserv, Meta and America’s SBDC:

Protecting Your Business from Risk and Fraud – Presented by Visa

Access to Capital: Closing the Small Business Gap – Presented by Visa

Reclaim Your Time: Make AI Work for You – Presented by Google

Getting Ahead with AI: Google Coaches Share Their Favorite Tips – Presented by Google

Rethinking Connectivity for 2026 – Presented by T-Mobile

Built to Stay Open: The New Standard for Business Continuity – Presented by T-Mobile

Start Smart, Stay Smart: The New Rules for Starting a Business – Presented by America’s SBDC

Video 101 for Small Business: How to Capture Professional Content Using What You Already Have – Presented by America’s SBDC

Putting American Businesses First – Presented by SBA

Becoming Bankable: What Makes You a “Triple Threat" for Loans, Deposits, and Growth – Presented by Grasshopper Bank

Beyond the Storefront: Smart Strategies for Small Business Growth – Presented by Amazon

Hiring Secrets: Staff Up Smart & Fast – Presented by Paychex

Compensation & Equity Trends 2026: What Smart Leaders Must Act on Now – Presented by TriNet

How to Win Your Next Contract: Write stronger proposals, stand out, and win more bids – Presented by Verizon

Since 1963, the President of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to recognize small businesses as the job creators, builders, and innovators of America’s economy. This year, small businesses are benefitting from a host of new pro-growth incentives introduced as part of the America First agenda – including historic deregulation, fair trade, and Working Family Tax Cuts that have already restored opportunity and investment on Main Street.

The SBA’s recognition of National Small Business Week begins with a National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 3rd and continues throughout the week both online through the Virtual Summit and in-person through a nationwide tour to Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Details on National Small Business Week, the Virtual Summit, and National Awards Ceremony are featured at www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured at www.sba.gov/events.

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About the ASBDC:

America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. SBDCs are the Small Business Administration's most extensive partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.