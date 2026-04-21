$14 Million Estate Sets New Benchmark for Luxury Market in Lincoln County

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IRON STATION, N.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly constructed estate spanning approximately 100 acres in Lincoln County has entered the market for $14 million, positioning it as the highest-priced residential offering in the county’s history and more than double the previous sales record of $6.85 million.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Located at 3979 NC 73 Highway in Iron Station, the property is represented by Ben Bowen, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The listing reflects a broader shift in the Lake Norman region, where demand for large land holdings and private estates continues to expand beyond traditional waterfront communities in Cornelius, Davidson and Mooresville.

Built in 2021, the primary residence offers more than 5,400 square feet of living space, designed for both everyday living and entertaining, with main-level primary and guest suites, multiple gathering areas and expansive outdoor living anchored by a saltwater pool and spa.

The property extends well beyond the main residence, functioning as a fully developed lifestyle compound. A recently completed 3,000-square-foot recreational facility includes a commercial-grade gym, golf simulator and batting cage, while a custom-built barn and fenced pastures support equestrian and agricultural use.

Set across approximately 100 acres, the land includes two flowing creeks, established trails and a mix of open pasture and wooded areas, offering privacy and flexibility rarely found within close proximity to the Lake Norman market.

“Properties of this scale are extremely limited in the Lake Norman region, particularly those that combine new construction with significant acreage and fully built-out amenities,” said Ben Bowen, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “We’re seeing increasing demand from buyers looking beyond traditional waterfront locations for privacy, land and a more complete lifestyle offering.”

Lincoln County, located on the western side of Lake Norman, has historically operated within a different price range than neighboring markets, making this offering a notable departure and a potential new benchmark for the area.

“This listing reflects the continued evolution of the luxury market in the Lake Norman region,” said Jackie Thiel, president of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Buyers are looking beyond traditional locations for properties that offer privacy, scale and a broader lifestyle, and we’re seeing that demand translate into new pricing benchmarks.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257