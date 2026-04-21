Canadian International Trade Tribunal Imposes Tariffs on Dumped, Foreign Steel Sold by Tenaris S.A. and Other Offshore Steel Pipe Exporters

Case filed by InterPro Pipe + Steel, Canada’s Only 100% Domestic Steel Producer for Tubular Steel Needed by the Energy Sector

Ruling Aligns with Prime Minister Carney’s ‘Buy Canadian’ Initiative, Protects Canadian Steel Industry and United Steelworkers

CALGARY, Alberta, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) ruled that anti-dumping tariffs will be imposed on foreign steel imports sold by Tenaris S.A. and certain exporters from South Korea, Turkey, and the Philippines, following findings that these products were dumped into the Canadian market and caused material injury to the domestic steel industry. The measures will remain in place for five years, in accordance with Canada’s trade remedy laws. CITT’s announcement can be found here.

The case was filed with the CITT and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) by InterPro Pipe + Steel and Welded Tube of Canada Corporation. InterPro is Canada’s only vertically integrated domestic producer of specialized Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) required by the energy sector from steel that is melted and poured in Canada. The ruling is a major victory for the domestic steel industry and aligns with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Buy Canadian initiative, which aims to bolster Canadian manufacturing and create a level playing field for Canadian companies and workers.

Tenaris S.A., headquartered in Luxembourg and operating facilities across Canada, along with exporters from South Korea, Turkey, and the Philippines, were selling dumped foreign steel into Western Canada, according to a determination of the CBSA on March 23, 2026. The CITT followed that determination today with an anti-dumping ruling and imposition of tariffs that will ensure a minimum fair-trade price, and Tenaris S.A. and other exporters of dumped steel products can no longer benefit from using cheap steel, including from countries that allow abusive labour practices and low environmental standards.

“This decision sends a clear message: Canada will not allow its workers and industries to be undercut by unfair trade,” said Doug Matthews, Director, InterPro & CEO, Orion Steel. “The evidence showed that dumped steel, often produced under weaker labour protections and lower environmental standards, was being used to displace high-quality Canadian steel made by skilled union workers. That is not a level playing field, and today’s ruling helps correct it and aligns directly with the Prime Minister’s ‘Buy Canadian’ agenda. If we are serious about strengthening domestic manufacturing, supporting good-paying union jobs, and securing our energy supply chain, then enforcement of our trade laws is essential. Today’s decision proves that Canada is prepared to act.”

InterPro Pipe + Steel — a storied operation formerly known as Evraz North America — serves as Canada’s sole vertically integrated, melted-and-poured in Canada domestic producer of the specialized Oil Country Tubular Goods required by the energy sector. The company is a cornerstone of Canadian national energy security.

Members of the United Steelworkers of Canada have been operating InterPro’s facilities for the last 70 years.

In its March 23rd determination, the CBSA concluded the following as an outcome of its investigation into Tenaris and other exporters , “Based on the available evidence, the CBSA is satisfied that OCTG originating in or exported from the subject countries and exporters/producers has been dumped. Therefore…the CBSA made a final determination of dumping pursuant to paragraph 41(1)(b) of the Special Import Measures Act in respect of those goods.”

The CBSA’s ruling was followed by the CITT’s finding today, pursuant to an independent investigation into whether the dumping was causing injury to Canadian industry or threatening to cause injury. With CBSA confirmation of dumping – selling steel below fair market value – and with the CITT confirming injury, anti-dumping duties are now imposed on future imports of foreign steel by Tenaris for five years going forward. The CBSA collects the duties when the steel enters Canada and the importer, Tenaris and others, will pay the costs to ensure the foreign steel is not sold at injuriously dumped prices.

CITT will issue additional details related to the duties that will be imposed on Tenaris S.A. and other exporters in its statement of reasons, which will be released in the coming weeks.

About InterPro Pipe + Steel

As Canada’s largest producer of energy tubulars and a North American market leader, InterPro delivers solutions for some of the world’s most advanced pipeline systems and industrial projects. Our vertically integrated EAF-based facilities ensure quality and reliability across every step of production. From the energy fields of Alberta to the steel halls of Saskatchewan, InterPro Pipe + Steel delivers tubulars and coils that power energy infrastructure and is Canada’s only 100% domestic producer of the specialized Oil Country Tubular Goods required by the energy sector, making the company a cornerstone of Canadian national energy security.

Media contact: media@interprosteel.com