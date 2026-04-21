Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

May 7, 2026: JP Morgan Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and CFO, Dominic Bardos, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Mark Strouse. Interested investors should contact their JP Morgan sales representative.

May 13, 2026: Johnson Rice Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, and SVP of Sales, Karen Bazela, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Marty Malloy. Interested investors should contact their Johnson Rice sales representative.

May 27, 2026: Bank of America Power, Utilities and Cleantech Conference in New York

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and Investor Relations Manager, Corbin Smith, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America sales representative.

May 28, 2026: TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, SVP of Sales, Karen Bazela, and Investor Relations Manager, Corbin Smith, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their TD Cowen sales representative.

June 2, 2026: RBC Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference in New York

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, and Senior Director of Business Development, Ed Lo Bianco, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their RBC sales representative.

June 17, 2026: Roth Conference in London

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, and VP of Marketing & External Communications, Lindsey Williams, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative.

June 24, 2026: JP Morgan Natural Resources Conference in New York

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their JP Morgan sales representative.

June 25, 2026: UBS Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Jon Windham. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission-critical applications across utility‑scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investors@shoals.com

Media:

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

Email: lindsey.williams@shoals.com