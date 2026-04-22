BW Offshore: 2026 Annual General Meeting – Notice

2026 Annual General Meeting – Notice
Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of BW Offshore Limited will be held at 18 Rebecca Road, Southampton, SN04, Bermuda, on 14 May 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (Bermuda time).
Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:
- Notice of the 2026 AGM
- Form of Proxy
- Chairman’s Letter
- Recommendation from the Nomination Committee
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- BWO 2026 AGM - Notice of AGM
- BWO 2026 AGM - Proxy form
- BWO 2026 AGM - Chairman Letter
- BWO 2026 AGM - NC Recommendations