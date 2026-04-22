DataParser Announces Support for Yext Relate

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4, LLC announces DataParser now supports Yext Relate, delivering powerful capabilities that enable organizations to capture and retain text messaging for regulatory compliance and advanced data governance. DataParser is a flexible connector solution that collects data from a wide array of communication platforms—including chat, messaging, files, and collaborative tools— to format, filter and deliver for seamless integration with archival systems, blob storage, eDiscovery, and supervision platforms.

The integration with Yext Relate allows businesses to automatically archive, monitor, and preserve chat communications in accordance with industry standards including SEC and FINRA recordkeeping rules, as well as GDPR data protection and retention requirements. DataParser operates without agents or plugins, ensuring secure, non-intrusive data collection and minimal impact on end-user experience. Its flexible configuration options empower organizations to tailor data capture to their specific compliance and governance needs. Additionally, DataParser’s support for multiple output formats and compatibility with leading archiving vendors establishes it as a trusted solution for enterprises seeking a scalable, reliable compliance tool.

By adding Yext Relate to its roster of supported platforms, 17a-4 continues its commitment to offering comprehensive solutions for modern communication tools. This enhancement underscores DataParser’s reputation for reliability, security, and adaptability in today’s evolving regulatory landscape.

Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4, adds, "We are thrilled to add support for Yext Relate to DataParser. This integration further reinforces our commitment to providing innovative compliance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA compliance, security, HR, remote work, IP, legal or business policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education , Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser. DataParser supports delivery to any archive or storage platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Mimecast, MessageWatcher, AWS, Azure Blob and SharePoint.

DataParser’s integration with Yext Relate offers out-of-the-box compatibility with leading archiving and supervision platforms, making it easy for IT and compliance teams to implement and manage. For more information, visit www.17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 LLC is a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention, and regulatory technology solutions. For more than two decades, the company has helped organizations across sectors achieve peace of mind in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party , Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All products and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.