DataParser Announces Support for Yext Social

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4, LLC announces DataParser, a leading flexible connector software for compliance and data management, has expanded support for Yext Social, the premier social media management platform for local engagement and brand trust. This integration enables organizations to seamlessly collect, format, filter, and deliver Yext Social data to any archive, storage, or eDiscovery system, driving operational excellence and compliance.

Yext Social specializes in scaling localized, brand-approved social content to grow customer bases, helping organizations engage meaningfully within their communities and foster ongoing growth. Now, with DataParser’s adaptable solution—offering both cloud-based and on-premise deployments—businesses can ensure their social media interactions and content are managed securely and retained in easily reviewed formats.

This first release of Yext Social DataParser focuses on comprehensive LinkedIn data collection, capturing a wide range of communications and interactions to support compliance, analytics, and operational needs. DataParser gathers direct messages, group communications, attachments, Sales Navigator conversations, participants, Recruiter InMail, connection requests, posts, group posts, comments, likes, and shares from LinkedIn. Additional social media sources, including Google, Facebook, and Instagram, are being considered for future connector expansions.

“The integration of Yext Social and DataParser offers organizations a flexible, secure and scalable solution for managing social media data,” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4. “Our clients can bring their LinkedIn data into any repository in use, whether it be an archive like Google Vault or a storage solution like Azure Blob.”

Deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC/FINRA compliance, security, HR, remote work, IP, legal or business policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser’s integration with Yext Social offers out-of-the-box compatibility with leading archiving and supervision platforms, making it easy for IT and compliance teams to implement and manage. For more information, visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 LLC is a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention, and regulatory technology solutions. For more than two decades, the company has helped organizations across sectors achieve peace of mind in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All products and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724