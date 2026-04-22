Invitation to Q1 2026 Results Webcast/Conference Call

 | Source: Heimstaden Bostad AB Heimstaden Bostad AB

Heimstaden Bostad will publish its 2026 First Quarter Report on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 08.00 CET.

We invite analysts and institutional investors to join a webcast and conference call at 10.00 CET the same day.

The Management Team will present the Q1 2026 results and give a business update, followed by a Q&A session. Questions may be asked both verbally and in writing.

To participate, please pre-register using one of the links below. Access details will be provided upon registration.

Link to register for webcast via laptop (written questions): Webcast registration.

Link to register for telephone call (verbal questions): Conference call registration.

Following the event, a recording and transcript of the call will be available on our website.

For questions or bilateral meeting requests, please contact Investor Relations: ir@heimstaden.com



Contact
Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 2130 9489, media@heimstaden.com
Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com 


About
Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with around 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 323 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. Read more at heimstadenbostad.com.

Attachment


Attachments

Press Release Heimstaden Bostad Invitation Conference Call Q1 22042026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 