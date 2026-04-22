Invitation to Q1 2026 Results Webcast/Conference Call

Heimstaden Bostad will publish its 2026 First Quarter Report on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 08.00 CET.



We invite analysts and institutional investors to join a webcast and conference call at 10.00 CET the same day.



The Management Team will present the Q1 2026 results and give a business update, followed by a Q&A session. Questions may be asked both verbally and in writing.



To participate, please pre-register using one of the links below. Access details will be provided upon registration.



Link to register for webcast via laptop (written questions): Webcast registration.



Link to register for telephone call (verbal questions): Conference call registration.



Following the event, a recording and transcript of the call will be available on our website.



For questions or bilateral meeting requests, please contact Investor Relations: ir@heimstaden.com







Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 2130 9489, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com





About

Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with around 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 323 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. Read more at heimstadenbostad.com.

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