Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q1 2026

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 9:30 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Management Board, Arko Kurtmann, and the Chief Financial Officer, Paavo Truu, introduced the bank’s unaudited financial results of first quarter of 2026. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here:

https://youtube.com/live/mohkdCfj1Ew.

Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q1 2026 and the presentation is available here:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=1435886&lang=en



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 231,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Ave Tammeniit

Communication Manager

Tel: +372 5887 4828

E-mail: ave.tammeniit@cooppank.ee