Change to North Media’s Group Executive Board

Announcement no. 8-2026

22. April 2026

The Board of Directors of North Media has decided to terminate the position as Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer (CICO) and anchor the work with the directors of the Group Executive Board. Ask Illum Jessen will step down from the position as Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer and will resign as member of the Executive Board as of 22. April 2026. Ask will during his notice period work with a number of strategic tasks and projects within the North Media Group.

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Chairman of the Board of Directors says: ”I would like to thank Ask for his work in developing infrastructures across the Group with the aim of achieving optimised productivity and profitability. Furthermore, Ask has been significant in anchoring the sustainability principals in our businesses and in strengthening our reporting and results within this area. Finally Ask has during the last year acted as interim Group CFO”.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Chairman, tel. +45 2024 3292

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.