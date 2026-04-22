Back to the Roots Scales Regenerative Movement Nationwide; Expanding Pioneering Soil Health Set to Walmart Stores for Year Two

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots, the nation’s leading organic gardening company, today announced the second-year expansion of its pioneering Soil Health Set at Walmart stores nationwide. This 12-product collection is designed to dismantle the traditional silos of gardening—seeds, fertilizers, and soils—by treating the garden as a singular, living ecosystem.

At the heart of the launch is a national educational mission: teaching gardeners that soil is not just “dirt”—it is a living ecosystem. Scientific data shows that a single tablespoon of healthy soil contains billions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and protozoa, that form the foundation of all life on Earth.

“We want to change the way America gardens by focusing on the foundation,” said Nikhil Arora & Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Back to the Roots. “The philosophy is simple: you feed the soil, the soil feeds the plants, and the plants feed you. It’s a beautiful cycle. When we stop treating soil as just “dirt” and start treating it as a living, holistic ecosystem, the garden takes care of itself. You can grow bigger, more delicious, and more nutritious plants easier - it’s truly a win-win. And by integrating cover crops with high-grade organic amendments, we’re giving home gardeners the same regenerative tools used by the world’s most advanced organic farmers.”

Breaking the Silos: A Holistic Ecosystem The Soil Health Set moves beyond the simple "NPK" (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) focus of the last century, offering a holistic toolkit to build soil structure, mineral density, and biological activity:

Biological Engines: Organic Worm Castings introduce organic matter and beneficial microorganisms directly into the root zone.

introduce organic matter and beneficial microorganisms directly into the root zone. Mineral Foundation: Organic Azomite provides over 60 trace minerals often depleted in modern garden beds, ensuring nutrient-dense harvests.

provides over 60 trace minerals often depleted in modern garden beds, ensuring nutrient-dense harvests. The Cover Crop Seed Collection: Five varieties of Organic Cover Crops (Crimson Clover, Hairy Vetch, Yellow Mustard, Field Pea with Oats, and Soybean) allow gardeners to naturally add more nitrogen into their soil without synthetic fertilizers and improve soil structure naturally during the off-season.

Five varieties of (Crimson Clover, Hairy Vetch, Yellow Mustard, Field Pea with Oats, and Soybean) allow gardeners to naturally add more nitrogen into their soil without synthetic fertilizers and improve soil structure naturally during the off-season. Structural & Nutritional Essentials: Organic Perlite and Vermiculite for aeration; Organic Bone Meal and Blood Meal for targeted phosphorus and nitrogen; and a comprehensive Organic Plant Food for broad range nutrition.





Year Two: Growing the Regenerative Movement As it enters its second year at Walmart, the Soil Health Set represents a pivotal shift in the $48 billion gardening category toward active environmental restoration. The expansion underscores a growing market for "Eco-Optimist" products that prioritize the "net-positive" impact. By focusing on the soil’s ability to sequester carbon and support complex biological networks, Back to the Roots is helping consumers transition from traditional "damage-control" gardening to a proactive, soil-first ecological strategy that also grows bigger, healthier plants more efficiently..

The Back to the Roots Soil Health Set is available now in the garden center of Walmart stores across the United States. For more information on the science of living soil and the full product lineup, visit https://www.walmart.com/backtotheroots .

About Back to the Roots:

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand & pioneering organic gardening company. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal,, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Media Contact:

press@backtotheroots.com

510.922.9758

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4803d41c-5675-4dee-8886-bca174a26afd