Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Redefines AI-Native Customer Engagement at NexTech Week Tokyo Spring 2026

TOKYO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, celebrated a successful presence at NexTech Week Tokyo Spring 2026, Japan's largest AI technology expo, held from April 15 to 17. During the event, the Company’s AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, demonstrated its transformative capabilities to a diverse group of industry leaders and innovators.

From Communication to Orchestration: The AI-Native Era

At Booth 16-16, EngageLab unveiled its Native AI Orchestration capabilities, moving beyond traditional messaging to create a "Digital Workforce." Unlike standalone chatbots, EngageLab’s AI agents are integrated directly into enterprise backend ecosystems (CRM/ERP/Logistics APIs, etc.). This enables them to not only converse, but to execute business logic—such as real-time logistics rescheduling and personalized financial advisory—autonomously across LINE, WhatsApp, and Email, ensuring a seamless 24/7 operational cycle.





Strategic Industry Blueprints: Addressing Japan’s Core Operational Challenges

During the expo, EngageLab presented tailored solution blueprints designed to resolve the most pressing operational hurdles across Japan’s key sectors:

Retail & E-commerce: To counter declining email open rates, EngageLab showcased its Intelligent Fallback solution. This ensures "last mile" communication by automatically triggering WhatsApp or SMS when primary messages remain unread, maximizing conversion for time-sensitive promotions.

To counter declining email open rates, EngageLab showcased its Intelligent Fallback solution. This ensures "last mile" communication by automatically triggering WhatsApp or SMS when primary messages remain unread, maximizing conversion for time-sensitive promotions. Logistics & Service: Addressing Japan’s acute workforce gap, the platform demonstrated 24/7 AI Customer Service integrated with backend APIs. This allows AI to autonomously handle real-time parcel tracking and service booking, automating high-volume routine tasks that previously required human staff.

Addressing Japan’s acute workforce gap, the platform demonstrated 24/7 AI Customer Service integrated with backend APIs. This allows AI to autonomously handle real-time parcel tracking and service booking, automating high-volume routine tasks that previously required human staff. Global Tourism & Real Estate: For industries serving a global clientele, EngageLab highlighted its ability to handle multilingual, multi-timezone interactions seamlessly. By deploying AI agents that understand and respond in the user's native language across global channels, travel agencies and international real estate firms can provide instant, high-quality support to global tourists and investors 24/7.



Validating and Scaling AI-Native Engagement in Japan

During the expo, EngageLab demonstrated its market traction by highlighting both forward-looking Proof-of-Concept (POC) collaborations and fully realized commercial deployments:

Azuki Partners (Real Estate Consulting - POC Stage): Demonstrating potential ROI, Azuki has integrated EngageLab's AI agents with LiveDesk for this POC stage. This collaboration aims to achieve a seamless synergy where AI autonomously handles routine property matching and FAQs, allowing senior consultants to focus exclusively on high-value closings.

Axios Management (Property Management - Live Deployment): EngageLab has partnered with Axios to deploy an AI-native multilingual framework. This strategic live deployment establishes a 24/7 global service model that eliminates time-zone barriers for international investors.

A Long-Term Commitment to Japan’s Digital Future

"We are witnessing a fundamental technological shift in the Japanese market—moving from basic digital adoption to true AI-native integration," said Akio Mitobe, CTO of Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. "Our mission with EngageLab is to fuse native AI capabilities with our reliable messaging infrastructure, marketing automation, and comprehensive authentication suite. This synergy provides Japanese enterprises with the secure, all-in-one engagement platform they need to accelerate conversions and lead the next decade of digital growth."

To support this vision, Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. is now fully operational with a dedicated local team providing Japanese-language support, strategic consulting, and technical implementation services. The company is committed to growing alongside Japanese enterprises as they navigate digital transformation, offering not just technology but a long-term partnership in building AI-native customer engagement ecosystems.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35455887-7878-44ae-a5e0-e6016d36df7c





